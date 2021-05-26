Trump's advisers reportedly in 'cloud of nerves' over Manhattan grand jury

Brigid Kennedy, Contributing Writer
·1 min read
Donald Trump
Donald Trump Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump's team is more nervous than usual now that prosecutors have convened a grand jury in an investigation into Trump and organization executives, Politico reported Wednesday.

"There's definitely a cloud of nerves in the air," said an adviser to Politico. The shift in attitude compared to what Politico calls "the typical barrage of legal issues surrounding Trump," is reportedly attributed to fears that Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, whose taxes are under investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James' office, will "flip."

"I think the Weisselberg involvement and the wild card of that makes the particular situation more real," said the adviser. "The fact that they're dealing with a numbers guy who just has plain details makes people more nervous. This is not a Michael Cohen situation."

In a Tuesday statement, Trump maintained a seemingly different attitude than his team, claiming the whole probe is "purely political" and proof "our country is broken." "This is a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in American history," he added.

The latest development in the ongoing investigation into Trump and his business dealings, started by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. in 2018, reportedly suggests prosecutors have found evidence of a crime. The grand jury will meet over six months to discuss possible indictments. Read more at Politico.

