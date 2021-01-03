Trump's allies are turning on Lin Wood after he tweeted about executing Mike Pence and arresting Mitch McConnell

Alexandra Ma
lin wood trump
Attorney Lin Wood at a rally in Alpharetta, Georgia, on December 2, 2020. Ben Margot/Associated Press

  • On Friday, the pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood tweeted that Vice President Mike Pence should be arrested for treason and executed by firing squad.

  • He also blamed Chief Justice John Roberts and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for the election results.

  • The remarks prompted Jenna Ellis, a lawyer for President Donald Trump's campaign, and the conservative student Nicholas Sandmann to issue tweets distancing themselves from his remarks.

  • Wood doubled down on the comments over the weekend, saying that Pence should "resign," and that he is "fine" and loves Trump and America.

  • In recent weeks, Wood has filed or joined lawsuits to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's election victory. Wood has also cited conspiracy theories in the past.

Allies of President Donald Trump are turning on the pro-Trump lawyer L. Lin Wood after he tweeted about executing Vice President Mike Pence and arresting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

On Friday night, Wood posted a series of unhinged tweets blaming "THE REPUBLICANS" for stealing the 2020 election from Trump, adding: "When arrests for treason begin, put Chief Justice John Roberts, VP Mike Pence, & Mitch McConnell at top of list."

In separate tweets, Wood said that the military should arrest those Republican figures and that Pence should "face execution by firing squad," adding: "He is a coward & will sing like a bird & confess ALL."

Neither Pence, Roberts, McConnell, nor Trump have commented on Wood's tweets, but two prominent allies of the president have attacked Wood for his remarks.

Read more: Secret Service experts are speculating in group chats about how Trump might be hauled out of the White House if he won't budge on Inauguration Day

Jenna Ellis, a lawyer for the Trump campaign, tweeted on Friday night: "To be clear: I do not support the statements from Attorney Lin Wood. I support the rule of law and the U.S. Constitution."

Nicholas Sandmann, the pro-Trump high school student who sued multiple media outlets, also tweeted Friday: "I'm sorry but what the hell."

Wood had represented Sandmann in his defamation lawsuit against The Washington Post and other outlets in February 2019 over their coverage of a video that showed him face-to-face with a Native American activist earlier that year.

When challenged on his comments against Wood, Sandmann tweeted on Saturday: "True loyalty involves criticism when necessary."

Lin Wood lawyer attorney
Wood in Los Angeles, California, in December 2019. Apu Gomes/Getty Images

On Friday night, Wood appeared to respond to the comments against him, saying: "The tweets about my insanity are at an all time high this morning ... No worries. I am fine. The attacks do not concern me."

He doubled down on his remarks against Pence over the weekend, saying that Pence "should reject the fraud & then resign," apparently referring to the baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump due to widespread voter fraud.

Early Sunday morning, Wood also posted a photo of him with four dogs, saying "I love" America, Trump, the recently-pardoned Michael Flynn, and the conspiracy-theorist lawyer Sidney Powell.

Since Election Day, Wood has made several attempts to undermine President-elect Joe Biden's victory and has filed or joined lawsuits to overturn the election results in Georgia and Michigan.

In recent weeks, he has also cited conspiracy theories, including a QAnon-linked theory about Dominion Voting Systems last month and a claim that the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was still alive earlier this week. Epstein died by suicide while awaiting trial in August 2019.

Meanwhile, Pence has been criticized by Republicans and reportedly Trump himself for not sufficiently supporting the president's absurd claims of election fraud.

Since Election Day, Pence has made few public appearances; he has often been absent during Trump's most damaging moments.

However, on Saturday, the vice president said he "welcomes" the efforts of GOP lawmakers to oppose the certification of the Electoral College votes that cemented Biden's win. The objections could delay the results' certification but would not change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Read the original article on Business Insider

