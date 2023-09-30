Trump's Appalling Paul Pelosi Dig Gets Laughs From California GOP Crowd

Former President Donald Trump drew laughs from California Republicans on Friday after he ripped Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and mocked her husband Paul Pelosi over the brutal hammer attack against him.

“We’ll stand up to crazy Nancy Pelosi who ruined San Francisco. How’s her husband doing, by the way, anybody know?” said Trump in a speech to the California GOP convention.

“And she’s against building a wall at our border even though she has a wall around her house, which obviously didn’t do a very good job.”

Trump referred to the attack that left Paul Pelosi with serious injuries after a man entered the Pelosis’ San Francisco home in an alleged attempt to kidnap the now-former House Speaker in October 2022.

The suspect, David DePape, pleaded not guilty to charges related to the attack including attempted murder.

DePape had an interest in far-right politics in recent years and had shared “bigoted rants” online, the San Francisco Chronicle noted earlier this year.

Trump sneers about Nancy Pelosi, whose husband was assaulted by a deranged MAGA: "How's her husband doing, anybody know?"



He adds that the wall around her house "didn't do a very good job." pic.twitter.com/dnxjXsoNAW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 29, 2023

Social media users on X (formerly Twitter) ripped the former president for his “disgusting” dig at Paul Pelosi and also knocked the audience for laughing at his remarks.

The people laughing. That’s the scary part of all this. — myordinarylife.org (@debsordlife) September 29, 2023

Imagine if top Democrats had made fun of Scalise when he got shot. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 29, 2023

In a normal world *this alone* should be disqualifying. He’s making fun of a man for being almost murdered at home? — ✈️ airplanezebra 🦓 (@airplanezebra) September 29, 2023

Nancy Pelosi’s husband was beaten nearly to death by a MAGA conspiracist with a hammer. Trump is making jokes about it. The baying crowd thinks it’s hilarious. But go on: tell me more about Joe Biden misspeaking or John Fetterman’s hoodie. Get a grip. pic.twitter.com/xSSxrJDiWt — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) September 29, 2023

Trump and his supporters have no low. Deplorable, vile, pathetic people. — Outspoken™️ (@Out5p0ken) September 29, 2023

Related...