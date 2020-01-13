Trump's argument for killing Soleimani is falling apart, and the president is being accused of telling Fox News more about the assassination than Congress

Business Insider

Trump More

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Donald Trump and top administration officials are offering different — sometimes contradictory — reasons for the US decision to assassinate the top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani earlier this month.

Trump in an interview with Fox News' Laura Ingraham on Friday said he thought Soleimani was plotting imminent strikes on four US embassies.

Asked in an interview on CNN on Sunday about that claim, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said he had been presented with no evidence showing that four embassies were being targeted.

Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware in a Sunday interview with "Fox News Sunday" said that in a classified briefing with the Trump administration on Iran, senators "got less detailed information than President Trump shared with Laura Ingraham."

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

In seeking to explain why the US killed the top Iranian military commander in a drone strike earlier in January, President Donald Trump and key administration officials are having a hard time settling on a clear story.

With the assassination of Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani perhaps among the most consequential decisions of his presidency, Trump has sought to justify it by arguing Soleimani posed an "imminent" threat and, in an interview with Fox News' Laura Ingraham on Friday, suggesting the general was plotting attacks on not just one but four US embassies in the Middle East.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had earlier also asserted that Soleimani posed an imminent threat but then, bafflingly, said there was no time frame in which the attacks were expected to occur.

Then, in an interview on CNN on Sunday, Defense Secretary Mark Esper wound himself in a tangle of contradictions, saying he had been presented with no evidence showing that four embassies were being targeted but nonetheless shared the president's "belief" that four embassies were under threat of attack.

Coffins of Gen. Qassem Soleimani and others who were killed in Iraq by a U.S. drone strike, are carried on a truck surrounded by mourners during a funeral procession, in the city of Kerman, Iran, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. More

Erfan Kouchari/Tasnim News Agency via AP

Lawmakers say the information presented to Congress in classified briefings has not made the case Soleimani presented an imminent threat any more compelling.

Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware, a Democrat, in an interview with "Fox News Sunday" accused the president of sharing more information on the strike with Ingraham on Friday than he had with lawmakers.

"Frankly in the classified briefing that lasted 75 minutes and had virtually the entire Senate there, we got less detailed information than President Trump shared with Laura Ingraham," Coons told the host Chris Wallace.

"So we were told repeatedly that there was reliable intelligence of an imminent threat, that's it."

Wallace later interviewed the White House national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, about why lawmakers were not briefed with information on a specific threat to four US embassies the president felt free to share with millions on TV.

"He is telling Laura Ingraham, our esteemed colleague, but in a 75-minute classified briefing your top national security people never mention this to members of Congress," Wallace said. "Why not?"

O'Brien's response echoed Esper's — refusing to confirm that specific intelligence indicated a threat to four embassies, while describing the president's assertion as nonetheless "consistent" with the intelligence available.

"It is always difficult to know exactly what the targets are, but it certainly is consistent with the intelligence to assume they would have hit embassies in at least four countries," O'Brien said.

Robert C' O Brien More

Michael Campanella/Getty Images

Further undermining the president's case, NBC News reported Monday that Trump had authorized the killing of Soleimani seven months ago as one of numerous acceptable retaliatory actions should Iran escalate its aggression against the US.

NBC News, citing numerous officials, said Trump was prepared to kill Iran's top general only if an American life was lost amid escalating tensions. That occurred December 27, when an Iran-backed militia in Iraq killed a US contractor in a rocket attack on a base in Iraq.