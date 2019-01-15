Trump's attorney general pick: Robert Mueller is not overseeing a 'witch hunt'

Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general has contradicted the US president by saying Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating Russian election meddling, is not involved in a “witch hunt”.

William Barr, who will oversee the Mueller probe if confirmed to the role, vowed to allow the investigation to be completed during a grilling by US senators on Tuesday.

Mr Barr called Mr Mueller a “friend” and said they had known each other for 30 years after being colleagues at the Justice Department, playing down the likelihood of a clash over the investigation.

The 68-year-old said that it would be “unimaginable” that Mr Mueller would do something that demanded his sacking and promised to give the special counsel the resources he needs.

Mr Barr also vowed not be biased in his handling of the Russia investigation, saying he would “not let personal, political or other improper interests” influence his thinking.

“I will not be bullied into doing anything I think is wrong by anybody, whether it be editorial boards or Congress or the president. I am going to do what I think is right,” Mr Barr told senators.

William Barr, US attorney general nominee, is sworn in prior to Barr testifying at his confirmation hearing in Washington, DC Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images North America More

The appearance amounted to a determined attempt by Mr Barr to convince US senators and the American public that he would act fairly over the Russia probe despite being appointed by Mr Trump.

The Russian election meddling investigation, which was handed to Mr Mueller after the firing of FBI director James Comey in May 2017, continues to blight the Trump presidency.

As well as probing Kremlin hacking and social media interference it is looking into whether Trump campaign figures conspired with Russians to tilt the 2016 US election in their candidate’s favour.

Mr Trump became so infuriated by his initial attorney general Jeff Sessions’s decision to recuse himself from overseeing the probe that he frequently berated him in public. Mr Sessions eventually resigned the day after the November 2018 midterm elections.

Mr Barr, who has already once been attorney general under George H W Bush, was nominated as his permanent replacement. If confirmed he will have the power to sack Mr Mueller, rob his investigation of resources and keep his final report hidden from public view.

During his appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Mr Barr repeatedly sought to calm any concerns that he could handle the investigation in a partisan manner.

“I believe it is in the best interest of everyone - the president, Congress, and, most importantly, the American people - that this matter be resolved by allowing the special counsel to complete his work," Mr Barr said in prepared remarks.

He said he had the “utmost respect” for Mr Mueller, adding: “On my watch, Bob will be allowed to finish his work.”

Mr Barr played down concerns that he could keep the special counsel’s final report hidden, saying that he would provide “as much transparency in consistence with the law” – though fell short of a promise to publish it in full.

Asked if he thought Mr Mueller could oversee a “witch hunt” – Mr Trump’s favoured description of the Russia probe – Mr Barr broke with the US president.

“I don’t believe Mr Mueller would be involved in a witch hunt,” he responded. Mr Barr did reveal that he had been approached to be part of Mr Trump’s legal defence team in June 2017, but declined the offer due to professional and personal reasons.