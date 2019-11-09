Trump's Big Mistake: Trying To Escalate Mexico's Awful Drug War

The slaughter of an American family (including four children) traveling on a road in northwest Mexico has sparked outrage in both countries. Authorities believe that the attack likely was a case of mistaken identity, with gunmen from one drug cartel believing that the vehicle contained the family of someone from a rival cartel. President Trump reacted to the incident with a tweet that “this is the time for Mexico, with the help of the United States, to wage WAR (sic) on the drug cartels and wipe them off the face of the earth. We merely await a call from your great new president!” He added: "If Mexico needs or requests help in cleaning out these monsters, the United States stands ready, willing & able to get involved and do the job quickly and effectively."

Trump’s suggestion is a monumentally bad idea. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador thanked him for the offer of military assistance, but he quickly rejected it. That was a wise move. One has to wonder what President Trump thinks the United States and Mexico have been doing for the past several decades. Richard Nixon declared a “war” on illegal drugs in 1971, and Washington has pursued that strategy both domestically and internationally ever since, with Mexico being a crucial theater. Washington pressed Mexican President Felipe Calderon to escalate the campaign in his country from 2006-2012, using the military as a major player, and the result was a catastrophic surge in violence.

