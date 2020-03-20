Trump's big promises on COVID-19 often fall short

WASHINGTON (AP) — It's become a fixture of life under quarantine. Almost daily, President Donald Trump appears on television, flanked by officials, to announce his latest maneuver in the fight against the new coronavirus. He typically unveils a dramatic-sounding emergency measure, a solution that appears imminent or a bold promise meant to reassure Americans that he's got this.

Often, the reality falls short of the promise.

The new national testing infrastructure he unveiled in the Rose Garden last week is actually a modest pilot program still in development. The drug he branded a possible “game-changer” still needs testing. It's unclear whether he's using all his power to ramp up production of medical equipment — or whether he's just preparing to do so.

Here's a look at Trump's most high-profile announcements and how they line up with reality.

THE PROMISE: Trump has said that 1.4 million tests would be available by next week and 5 million by mid-April. “I doubt we'll need anywhere near that,” he said.

THE RESULT: For more than two weeks administration officials have talked about shipping millions of tests to U.S. labs. But it's become clear those numbers have little bearing on the actual number of patients tested since most U.S. labs can process fewer than 100 patient samples per day. Last week, the FDA approved the first coronavirus tests for “high-volume” laboratory systems, which are capable of processing thousands per day. That’s expected to quickly increase U.S. testing capacity.

Efforts to tally U.S. testing numbers have been stymied by the fragmented nature of the country's health system, involving federal, state and local efforts and the private sector.

This week, members of Trump's coronavirus task force gave the most comprehensive figures on testing yet. They estimated that about 60,000 people in the U.S. have been screened for the virus since January, split roughly between government and industry labs. But they acknowledged that those figures don't yet reflect numbers from hospitals.

THE PROMISE: Under pressure to simplify the testing process, Trump last week declared that Google would jump in to help. “Google is helping to develop a website,” Trump told reporters gathered in the Rose Garden. “It's going to be very quickly done ... to determine whether a test is warranted and to facilitate testing at a nearby convenient location.”

Trump previewed a nationwide network of drive-thru testing sites at chains like Walmart and Target linked by the “Google-facilitated” website.

THE RESULT: It quickly became clear that the seamless online network Trump described will not be available immediately. Verily, a subsidiary of Google, issued a statement clarifying that its website was in the early stages of development and initially would serve just the San Francisco area.

Google followed up with a statement that it would launch a national website to provide “education, prevention, and local resources nationwide" on COVID-19. A Google spokesman said Thursday the company was still working to “roll out a website later this week.”

The White House plan has now changed to focus on community-based testing centers that would be staffed by state and federal emergency personnel.

THE PROMISE: On Thursday, Trump offered an upbeat promotion of therapeutic drugs in early testing that he said could be “a game-changer” in treating those suffering. Trump said a common malaria drug called chloroquine had shown "very encouraging early results" against coronavirus. “We're going to be able to make that drug available almost immediately,” he said.

THE RESULTS: Minutes later, from the same podium, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn tamped down Trump's enthusiasm. The drug wasn't approved for treatment of the coronavirus. His agency would be taking a closer look to see if it could benefit those patients.

“We want to do that in the setting of a clinical trial -- a large, pragmatic clinical trial -- to actually gather that information and answer the question that needs to be asked and answered," he said.

That process takes months and might or might not yield any results. The FDA later issued a statement further clarifying that there are “no FDA-approved therapeutics or drugs to treat, cure or prevent COVID-19.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, also noted that data needs to be collected and analyzed to prove that it is effective and safe against the coronavirus. “There’s no magic drug out there,” he said.