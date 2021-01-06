Trump's biggest allies - including Ted Cruz, and Kellyanne Conway, and Mike Pence - are condemning the Capitol riots

Thomas Pallini
US Capitol protest
Supporters of President Trump marching on the US Capitol Building. Samuel Corum/Getty

  • President Trump's allies are speaking out against the siege at the US Capitol Building after protesters broke into both chambers of Congress.

  • Senators Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz, who planned to object to the Electoral College's certification, both condemned the violence.

  • Former White House staffers including Kellyanne Conway and Mick Mulvaney have also spoken out. 

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump's most ardent supporters are disavowing the actions of protesters who've stormed the US Capitol Building trying to block the Electoral College's certification vote, in a last-ditch attempt to prevent a Joe Biden presidency.

Protesters breached the chambers of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, also gaining access to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's office. Meanwhile, the days leading up to the vote saw countless calls from Republican lawmakers and the president himself to block the certification. 

"The 2020 election, however, featured unprecedented allegations of voter fraud, violations and lax enforcement of election law, and other voting irregularities," a group of US Senators lead by Texas Senator Ted Cruz wrote in a statement

But speech quickly turned to action as the protesters entered the capitol, forcing lawmakers to flee the building while federal police failed to protect the inner sanctums of the US government. The protester's actions prompted prominent Republicans to respond via Twitter, hoping to appeal to the protesters. 

Here's how the president's allies have responded to today's events. 

  • Vice President Mike Pence: "The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now. Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building."

  • Kellyanne Conway - former senior advisor to the president and Trump's 2016 campaign manager:  "STOP. Just STOP. Peace. Law and Order. Safety for All." 

  • Senator Ted Cruz: "Those storming the Capitol need to stop NOW. The Constitution protects peaceful protest, but violence-from Left or Right- is ALWAYS wrong. And those engaged in violence are hurting the cause they say they support."

  • Senator Lindsey Graham: "I support peaceful protests but not violence and destruction. People need to leave the Capitol now! This is a national embarrassment."

  • GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy: "What is unfolding is unacceptable and un-American. It has got to stop."

  • Missouri Senator Josh Hawley: "Thank you to the brave law enforcement officials who have put their lives on the line. The violence must end, those who attacked police and broke the law must be prosecuted, and Congress must get back to work and finish its job."

Trump's last tweet came at 3:13 p.m. with a call for protesters to be "peaceful."

"I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful," Trump tweeted. "No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order - respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!" 

Mick Mulvaney, former director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, responded with a tweet saying: "The President's tweet is not enough. He can stop this now and needs to do exactly that. Tell these folks to go home"

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany retweeted two of the president's tweets from her personal account but made no statements herself from the account, which has 1.9 million followers, at the time of writing.

The official Twitter account for the White House press secretary did, however, tweet: "At President @realDonaldTrump's direction, the National Guard is on the way along with other federal protective services. We reiterate President Trump's call against violence and to remain peaceful."

Trump later posted a video at 4:17 p.m. calling for the rioters to go home, telling them "We love you. You're very special."

Trump-friendly media personalities have also disavowed the protests, with some turning on the president as well. 

The Daily Wire's Ben Shapiro, who largely supported Trump during his four years in office, tweeted: "A horrible day for the country. Violent rioting inside the Capitol must be met with the full brunt of the law." 

Shapiro's colleagues at the right-leaning publication followed suit. "You need to go," Daily Wire reporter Ryan Saavedra tweeted. "Today."

"The world is laughing at us," Saavedra wrote in a later tweet in response to a statement from NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's social media pages have been silent during the siege.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • A confident Stacey Abrams says Georgia runoffs are 'just the beginning'

    On Tuesday, the former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams was once again out seeking to secure more votes for Georgia Democratic hopefuls Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock.

  • China is desperate to control the narrative of Covid-19's origin - whatever the cost

    International experts from the World Health Organisation trying to investigate the origins of the coronavirus in China, a year after it first emerged in the central city of Wuhan, continue to run into roadblocks. The delay for the WHO mission – already plagued by politics and posturing – adds to persistent worries that China will whitewash and frustrate the investigation. Indeed, a two-person WHO team on a three-week mission last August, aimed at laying out plans for further study, sat through a 14-day quarantine upon arrival and never visited Wuhan. This comes as Beijing engages in a relentless propaganda campaign to distract from its cover-up and rewrite the narrative – all aimed at claiming the coronavirus originated outside China. Officials have seeded a number of conspiracy theories, including blaming the US military for infecting China. The most recent theory flouted is to label imported frozen seafood as the culprit. Foreign minister Wang Yi has gone so far as to claim the virus emerged in many countries, and that China was simply the first to spot it. “We raced to report the epidemic first,” he told state media. Mr Wang’s comments are a far cry from the experiences of doctors, including the late Li Wenliang and Ai Fen, both of whom were reprimanded by Chinese authorities after discovering coronavirus infections in December 2018 and seeking to warn colleagues.

  • Ted Cruz suggested the Senate hold a 'commission' to investigate election results. Bipartisan senators immediately tore him apart.

    In his opposition to the counting of electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) suggested Congress "follow the precedent" of another disputed election.In 1877, just a few years after the end of the Civil War, a disputed election was resolved with a bipartisan electoral commission that put former Republican President Rutherford B. Hayes in the White House, but also ended most of the Reconstruction efforts aimed at enforcing the end of slavery and white supremacy in the South. The 1877 commission allowed Jim Crow laws to take hold in the South and remain for nearly a century later. But without much regard for that racist history, Cruz suggested today's Congress follow 1877's lead.> "I would urge that we follow the precedent of 1877," says Senator Ted Cruz.> > The bipartisan electoral commission that Cruz speaks of was widely regarded as a disaster https://t.co/azXMO0zfYw pic.twitter.com/dLSuPLrvcO> > — Bloomberg Opinion (@bopinion) January 6, 2021Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) followed with a complete teardown of Cruz's argument, questioning why Cruz wasn't also disputing the elections of dozens of House members elected on the same ballots. And then came Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), a Republican from a swing state Biden won. Despite supporting and campaigning for Trump, Toomey also wasn't siding with the Republican opposition, instead questioning just how much good a "commission" would do for the undisputed count.More stories from theweek.com Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Democrat Jon Ossoff projected to win Georgia Senate seat

  • Trump Says He ‘Loves’ Protesters Who Stormed Capitol, Urges Them to Leave Peacefully

    President Trump on Wednesday urged his supporters who have stormed the U.S. Capitol building to "go home in peace.""I know you're hurt," Trump said in a pre-taped video posted to Twitter. "We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election. Everyone knows it, especially the other side, but you have to go home now."> pic.twitter.com/Pm2PKV0Fp3> > -- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021He added: "We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don't want anybody hurt."A chaotic scene unfolded Wednesday afternoon as protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol building, clashing with law enforcement and forcing the evacuation of the House and the Senate as Congress met to tally the Electoral College votes to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.Earlier on Wednesday, President Trump held a “Save America” rally outside the White House and falsely told supporters that the election had been rigged and that he had won in a landslide. He also encouraged his supporters to march down to the Capitol.The National Guard for Washington and Virginia was activated to respond to the unrest, according to the New York Times, and the mayor placed the city under a curfew beginning at 6 p.m.

  • President-elect Joe Biden to name judge Merrick Garland as attorney general

    President-elect Joe Biden has selected Merrick Garland, a federal appeals court judge who in 2016 was snubbed by Republicans for a seat on the Supreme Court, as his attorney general, two people familiar with the selection process said Wednesday.

  • Romney tells Republican colleagues 'this is what you've gotten' as Senate shelters in breached Capitol

    Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) put the blame for the chaos unfolding in the Capitol on Wednesday firmly on the shoulders of his Republican colleagues: "This is what you've gotten, guys," Romney was heard yelling as "mayhem unfolded in the Senate chamber, apparently addressing his colleagues who were leading the charge to press Mr. Trump's false claims of a stolen election," The New York Times reports.Protesters breached the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, flooding the building and breaking into both chambers of Congress, sending lawmakers into terrified lockdowns. Sheltering with some members of the press, Romney reportedly called over Jonathan Martin of the Times to make it known, "This is what the president has caused today, this insurrection."More stories from theweek.com Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Democrat Jon Ossoff projected to win Georgia Senate seat

  • Rudy Giuliani says pro-Trump rioters attacking US Capitol building are ‘on the right side of history’

    Former mayor and other Trump allies release statements only after violent rioters clash with law enforcement and breach Capitol building

  • Mob breaks into Nancy Pelosi's offices during breach of the Capitol

    Supporters of President Trump broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) offices on Wednesday during their storming of the Capitol, flipping over tables, pulling photos off walls, and lounging at her desk:> Extremist who took over Nancy Pelosi’s office, per Fox News. pic.twitter.com/byRnH8U93n> > — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) January 6, 2021CNN and Getty Images also captured images of a note scribbled on the back of one of Pelosi's folders and left for her to find, reading: "We will not back down."> This is chilling.> > Someone walked into Nancy Pelosi's office and left this note on her desk: "WE WILL NOT BACK DOWN." pic.twitter.com/LMx0os5f6P> > — Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) January 6, 2021While lawmakers sheltered in an undisclosed location, MSNBC confirmed that Pelosi is safe.More stories from theweek.com Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Democrat Jon Ossoff projected to win Georgia Senate seat

  • Attorney of woman who falsely accused Black teen of phone theft speaks out

    “That phone could have been in hand of 90-year-old grandma, an Asian person... someone Black or blue,” said the attorney of 22-year-old Miya Ponsetto.

  • What does ‘Status Not Available’ mean on stimulus tracking site? Here’s what IRS says

    Stimulus checks started arriving through direct deposit last week, the IRS said.

  • EU no longer acknowledges Venezuela's Guaido as interim president

    The European Union can no longer legally recognise Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's legitimate head of state after he lost his position as head of parliament, the bloc's 27 governments said on Wednesday. Guaido is still seen by the United States and Britain as Venezuela's rightful leader following the disputed 2018 re-election of President Nicolas Maduro, and two EU diplomats stressed the EU still did not recognise Maduro as president. An EU statement on Wednesday threatened further sanctions against the Maduro government, on top of an arms embargo and sanctions on Venezuelan officials already imposed, to decry what it views as rights violations and the rupture of democracy.

  • ‘Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’: Democrats including Hillary Clinton and AOC rejoice over Georgia as Trump goes wild on Twitter

    President launches all-caps Twitter tirade as Democrats celebrate electoral upset victories

  • Giuliani calls for 'trial by combat' at D.C. rally

    Rudy Giuliani is ready for a fight. A real, physical fight.Yes, that's exactly what the former New York City mayor and top lawyer for President Trump suggested Wednesday at a rally in Washington, D.C. As some Republicans in Congress prepared to object to the Electoral College votes that proved President-elect Joe Biden's win, Giuliani suggested they duke out their election dispute another way: "trial by combat."The 2020 presidential election has already been decided, and high-level officials on both sides of the aisle have found no evidence of fraud that could've affected the results. Still, Trump's closest allies have spent the past two months spreading baseless allegations of fraud, to the point that it may have jeopardized Republican turnout in Tuesday's Georgia Senate runoff and cost the GOP its hold on the body. A swath of those Trump supporters descended on D.C. Wednesday for a rally outside Congress, where Giuliani and other objectors repeated their lies to the crowd.Giuliani repeated false claims about voting machines in key states that Biden won, insisting he see the machines that turned out "fraudulent" ballots (they didn't). After all, Giuliani said he and Trump are both willing to "stake [our] reputation[s]" on finding fraud -- "if we're wrong, we will be made fools of," he added. "So let's have trial by combat," Giuliani suggested.> "Over the next 10 days, we get to see the machines that are crooked, the ballots that are fraudulent. And if we're wrong, we will be made fools of. But if we're right, and lot of them will go to jail. So -- let's have trial by combat" -- Giuliani pic.twitter.com/QAYvnplCj7> > -- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2021Giuliani also seemed to hype himself up for that fight with his entrance music: "Macho Man," which Giuliani perhaps didn't know was already used to mock Trump on Saturday Night Live. > Rudy Giuliani arrives with "Macho Man" as his entry music pic.twitter.com/D2cuirmEyI> > -- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2021More stories from theweek.com Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Democrat Jon Ossoff projected to win Georgia Senate seat

  • 11 Storage Beds to Keep You Organized in 2021

    Read on for space-saving, clutter-clearing magicOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Woman clings to hood of speeding car to try to stop theft of $10,000 puppy

    Late last month, a felony charge was filed against the woman who was allegedly driving the car in the theft.

  • Some people may file 2020 returns to receive stimulus checks, IRS says

    Tuesday, the IRS issued new measures that will help people determine whether they will get their payments soon or be required to request the money on their 2020 tax return. A date when a physical payment was mailed out. IRS says it may take three to four weeks to get the payment.

  • Florida Sen. Rick Scott will ‘likely’ vote against Pennsylvania’s Biden electors

    U.S. Sen. Rick Scott will “likely” vote against the certification of the results of the presidential election in Pennsylvania, Florida’s junior senator announced Wednesday morning.

  • Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade

    As chaos ripped through Washington, D.C., on Wednesday afternoon, President Trump quietly slipped into his motorcade to be whisked back to the White House, despite having told his supporters that he was going to walk with them to the Capitol Building.Trump had used his pulpit at his rally to continue to falsely claim that he had won the presidential election, going as far as to threaten his own vice president, Mike Pence, who had publicly broken with him by refusing to block President-elect Joe Biden's win. Protesters, meanwhile, stormed the U.S. Capitol Building, overwhelming federal police. From behind bulletproof glass, Trump called for the rest of his assembled supporters to walk toward the Capitol to join the protests, claiming he would lead them in the march, which is being characterized by CNN as a "coup attempt."> President Trump says that following his speech, he will lead his supporters in a march to the Capitol building to "cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women." pic.twitter.com/g5seac97wC> > — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 6, 2021> President Trump called for his supporters to march from the White House area down Penn toward the Capitol. Hundreds doing so now. pic.twitter.com/Z5TOkzexEL> > — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) January 6, 2021Shortly afterward, the press pool reported Trump and his motorcade had returned to the White House.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Democrat Jon Ossoff projected to win Georgia Senate seat Biden calls on Trump to 'demand an end to this siege' in the Capitol

  • The ancient religious practice of 'chalking the door' on the rise

    A mysterious series of letters and numbers are appearing on the door frames of houses across the country. It may look like a string of code, or a particularly complicated scientific equation, but those worrying that the end is nigh, fear not – this is merely the resurrection of a centuries-old Christian tradition, currently being touted as ‘Holy graffiti’. The trend for ‘chalking the door’ – a blessing which is believed to have originated in, and spread from, Central Europe at the end of the Middle Ages – has seen an uptake in recent weeks as Britons look for a sense of community in a bid to lift spirits. Those partaking in the trend chalk their doors with the names or initials of the three wise men, or Magi, and the numerals of the New Year, connected with a series of crosses. The initials C, M, and B commemorate the Magi (Caspar, Melchior, and Balthasar), but also stand for the Latin prayer-request Christus Mansionem Benedicat: “May Christ bless this house.” In this way, this year doors are being marked with the commemoration: 20+C+M+B+21. The so-called ‘Holy graffiti’ has seen huge growth in England amid Covid-19 restrictions as Christians use the chalk to mark their doorway in a traditional Epiphany celebration. Rev Arwen Folkes, the Rector of St Peter’s in East Blatchington, Seaford, East Sussex, said she began the tradition in her parish last year, but said that this year it has become particularly poignant.

  • FBI found Ghislaine Maxwell’s hideout by tracking her phone, documents reveal

    Agents able to track socialite from mobile account opened under the name 'G Max’, report states