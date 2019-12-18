Trump's bizarre, angry letter full of grammatical errors is just him ‘trolling’ Pelosi, claims White House official

A White House official has claimed Donald Trump is “trolling” Nancy Pelosi with his rambling six-page letter railing against impeachment, it has been reported.

The letter, which contained a string of grammatical errors, was sent to the House speaker ahead of a vote in which Mr Trump is expected to become only the third president in US history to be impeached.

Mr Trump has accused Democrats of pursuing an “illegal, partisan attempted coup” and declaring “open war on American democracy”.

However, despite the angry tone of the letter, a White House source insisted to Politico that the president was not “frustrated” by the impeachment process.

“Why would he be frustrated if there's not a single Republican that is going to vote for his impeachment? He won,” the official reportedly said.

“He's trolling her [Ms Pelosi] now. We watched for a year and everybody said, ‘Oh she‘s so powerful now, she‘s so brilliant,’” they added.

“Show me one power move that she‘s made. Show me one action that she prevailed on this year. I‘m serious.”

Although the president has often voiced his anger at the prospect of impeachment on his Twitter account, Mr Trump said his letter to Ms Pelosi was written for the “purpose of history” to produce a “permanent and indelible record” of his thoughts on the process.

Mr Trump is accused of withholding congressionally-approved military aid and a White House visit to Ukraine to force its leader, Volodymyr Zelensky, into announcing an investigation into his 2020 election rival Joe Biden.

Representatives will vote on two formal articles of impeachment - abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The president has denied any wrongdoing, even as a number of US diplomats and foreign service officials have testified about their concerns over his conduct.

Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the EU, directly implicated the president in his testimony in November and said senior Trump administration officials were aware of inappropriate attempts to pressure Ukraine.

In his letter, the president accused his critics of having “Trump Derangement Syndrome” and compared his treatment to women who were sentenced to death after being accused of witchcraft.

“More due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials,” the president said.

Kim Driscoll, the current mayor of Salem, responded on Twitter by saying there was “ample evidence” of wrongdoing for impeachment and Mr Trump needed to “learn some history”.

Ms Pelosi told reporters she had not read all of the letter on Tuesday but that she had seen “the essence of it” and thought it was “really sick”.

Key Republicans, such as Senate Judiciary Committee chair Lindsey Graham, have indicated they will vote against removing Mr Trump from office if he is impeached.

However, they are likely to face considerable pressure to conduct a fair trial in the Senate amid accusations that the process is rigged in favour of the president.

On Tuesday, more than 700 American historians published an open letter calling for the impeachment and removal of Mr Trump.

“It is our considered judgment that if President Trump’s misconduct does not rise to the level of impeachment, then virtually nothing does,” they said.

