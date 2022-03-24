Trump's Bizarre Complaint That Mo Brooks 'Went Woke' Has People In Stitches

Commentators were baffled on Tuesday by the unfitting adjective former President Donald Trump selected to attack Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.).

In a statementrescinding his endorsement of the Alabama lawmaker running for U.S. Senate, Trump declared that Brooks “was a leader on the 2020 Election Fraud” but then went “‘woke’ and decided to drop everything he stood for.”

Trump also cited Brooks’ performance in the race, claiming that the people of Alabama have “dropped him” because of his stance and that “now I have done so also.”

Brooks has hinged much of his campaigning on Trump’s endorsement, even changing his Twitter name to include that information. But the former president was reportedly aggrieved by Brooks’ remarks at a rally last year encouraging attendees to move on from the 2020 election. More than 16 months after the vote, Trump still insists, falsely, that the vote was fraudulent.

The guy was so proud of his Trump endorsement he made it part of his name. He started calling himself ‘MAGA Mo Brooks.’ He put it in his Twitter handle. Everything that Trump Touches Dies. #ETTDpic.twitter.com/E5H805ynqV — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) March 23, 2022

“There’s no one in Alabama with the brain size of a pea or larger who would believe that I’m a woke liberal,” Brooks told NBC News in response to Trump’s statement.

Brooks, a longtime Trump ally, spoke at the rally on Jan. 6, 2021, during which Trump fired up a crowd of supporters prior to the siege on the U.S. Capitol. Brooks reportedly cheered the rioters as they did so.

The congressman has quoted Hitler to attack opponents, accused Democrats of waging a “war on whites” and once said that Muslims want to kill every gay person in the country.

Twitter users and media figures were stunned by Trump’s definition of “woke” these days:

Of all the problems with Mo Brooks I’ve heard from Republicans, I gotta say wokeness has not been frequently mentioned. — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) March 23, 2022

Trump does what was expected and dumps Brooks, and now has a new meaning for “woke,” which is disagreeing that 2020 should be relived forever pic.twitter.com/wgmo6X51G0 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 23, 2022

‘MAGA Mo Brooks’ is now ‘Woke Mo Brooks,’ and I just can’t stop laughing! — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) March 23, 2022

Trump just crushed Mo Brooks by withdrawing his endorsement. You can be the most loyal MAGA ever, but with Trump, loyalty is expected but never given. Ask his wives. pic.twitter.com/mdhbByEEHU — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) March 23, 2022

Mo Brooks getting an endorsement pulled for being too “woke…” You can’t make it up. https://t.co/mBlj9lJqPk — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) March 23, 2022

I know I'm repeating myself and I'm sorry but Mo Brooks having to release a public statement swearing that he is not "woke" is the funniest damn thing that has happened all month in U.S. politics. — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) March 23, 2022

the mo brooks thing is the funniest thing Trump has done all year, hands down, it’s not even close — Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) March 23, 2022

Un-endorsing Mo Brooks for the one non-insane thing he has ever said is quite funny https://t.co/nEviBr0kiP — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) March 23, 2022

Good grief, if Mo Brooks is "woke", the rest of the #GQP must be completely brain dead. https://t.co/wFP8MRdwCx — John Burgess (@jhburgess98) March 23, 2022

A couple of times this am I have had to stop and laugh and then laugh some more abt trump calling Mo Brooks WOKE. Y’all. Y’ALL. Omg I know Mo is sitting his racist ass somewhere thinking racist thoughts and wondering how in the entire F this has EVER happened. Woke. Oh my god. — Fakakta South (@FakaktaSouth) March 23, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

