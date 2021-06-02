Trump's blog page shuts down permanently

Former President Trump's blog page has been shut down, aide Jason Miller confirmed Wednesday.

Why it matters: The blog page, "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump", has been where the former president has shared his statements since it was unveiled last month. It was billed as an end-around to popular social media platforms which banned him.

Miller told CNBC, which first reported the page's shutdown, that the blog would not be returning.

"It was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on," Miller told Axios, repeating comments he first told CNBC.

Between the lines: Trump was banned from prominent social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter, after the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. The expulsions cost the former president his "once-immense power to put himself at the center of Americans' attention," writes Axios' Neal Rothschild

Advisers had previously told Fox News that Trump planned to "move forward" to create a social media platform of his own.

