Trump's budget office confirms it will not comply with impeachment probe subpoena

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House budget office will not comply with a congressional subpoena for documents relating to Ukraine issued as part of the impeachment probe launched by Democratic lawmakers, the head of the office said on Wednesday.

"We will not be participating in a sham process designed to re-litigate the last election," Russ Vought, the Office of Management and Budget's acting head, said in an interview with Fox News Channel.

OMB is facing an October 15 deadline set in a subpoena issued by the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee.





