Trump's cabinet 'consider forcibly removing him from office' as Republican loyalty disintegrates

President Donald Trump protest outside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 - ALEX EDELMAN/AFP

Donald Trump’s own cabinet members are reportedly considering whether to forcibly remove him from office via the 25th amendment after his actions before the storming of Congress triggered widespread condemnation.

CBS News reported that discussions about invoking the manoeuvre, once derided as a liberal dream by Trump supporters, were under way at the top of the US government after a mob smashed their way into the US Capitol.

The extraordinary move, which would see Mr Trump removed from post and replaced by his vice president Mike Pence, would need support of a majority of the cabinet and Mr Pence himself.

It remains unclear whether the reported discussions will lead to action, given Mr Trump has just two weeks remaining in post and such a decision could trigger a backlash from his supporters.

But it is a reflection of how infuriated and concerned previously ultra-loyal members of Mr Trump’s own administration have become by his fanning of the flames of anger over the election result.

Scores of Democrats are already publicly lobbying for the move, with 17 Democratic congressmen who sit on the House Judiciary Committee signing a letter calling for Mr Pence to invoke it.

The mechanism is in place to remove a president from power who is unable to fulfil his duties, such as because of illness.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, after a day that rocked the American capital and made damning headlines across the world, Joe Biden was finally confirmed by the US Congress as the next US president.

Mr Trump, who had urged his crowd of supporters to march on Congress to “stop the steal” before hundreds of them stormed the Capitol Building, released a statement shortly afterwards confirming he would leave office.

Mr Trump said: “Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th.

“I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!”

The comment was posted on Twitter by the account of an aide, given that Mr Trump had been barred from the site for 12 hours for complimenting the protesters who descended on the Capitol.

The statement appeared to be an attempt to stem the backlash and reassure those concerned that despite his rhetoric Mr Trump will not attempt to forcibly remain in office on inauguration day on January 20.

However it remains to be seen if the words will placate his rapidly expanding number of public critics, including former US presidents and members of his own top staff.

On Thursday, as images of pro-Trump extremists ransacking congressional offices and clashing with police in the corridors of the Capitol played out across the world, some officials in the Trump administration resigned.

They included Matthew Pottinger, the deputy national security adviser, Stephanie Grisham, chief of staff to the First Lady Melania Trump, and Sara Matthews, White House deputy press secretary.

Mick Mulvaney, the former Trump chief of staff who still held the role of special US envoy for Northern Ireland, also announced his resignation. “I can’t do it. I can’t stay,” Mr Mulvaney told CNBC, adding that the president was “not the same as he was eight months ago”.

Others, including the national security adviser Robert O'Brien, were said to be considering their positions. Bloomberg reported Mr O'Brien had told colleagues he was willing to stay on.

Mr Biden’s win over Mr Trump was confirmed by the US Congress around 3am as he passed the 270 electoral votes mark needed to guarantee victory as they certified the November election results.

The sessions in the Senate and the House of Representatives had restarted after law enforcement had regained control of the Capitol after the pro-Trump mob broke in on Wednesday afternoon.

US vice president Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, read the final certification of Electoral College votes cast in November's presidential election during a joint session of Congress - J. Scott Applewhite - Pool/Getty Images

Despite calls for Republicans rebels to back down and sign off the election results rather than objecting, as they had initially done, some stood by their positions.

Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, Republican senators from Texas and Missouri respectively, who both are said to be seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, declined to drop their opposition.

Mr Hawley argued in a speech on the Senate floor, after proceedings resumed, that the violence shown underscored why settling differences peacefully in debate in Congress was the right way forward.

However other rebels did back down. Kelly Loeffler, the defeated Georgia senator who on the eve of the Tuesday election had declared she would object to certifying the result, back-tracked, saying there was “no excuse” for the violence that took place.

Hundreds of Trump supporters remained on the streets late into Wednesday night, defying a citywide 6pm curfew that had been announced as the violence erupted.

More than a thousand members of the National Guard were ordered onto the streets as darkness approached, including units assigned to Washington DC and nearby Maryland, to try to establish order.

The New York Times reported that Mr Trump had initially opposed calling in more National Guard members. Mr Pence reportedly pushed for their deployment.

At times flash bangs and tear gas were deployed. Washington DC police reported four deaths, dozens of police injuries and 14 police injuries tied to the unrest at the Capitol.

Mr Pence, who was presiding over the Senate as vice president and was targeted by Mr Trump on Tuesday requesting he reject the election results, was said to be furious. Jim Inhofe, the Republican senator from Oklahoma, said: “I’ve known Mike Pence forever. I’ve never seen Pence as angry as he was today.”