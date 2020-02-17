Trump's campaign manager deletes photo of Air Force One at Daytona 500 after users point out it was from 2004

Donald Trump's 2020 campaign manager, Brad Parscale, apparently deleted a tweet with a photo of Air Force One amid a large crowd at the Daytona 500 race after users pointed out the photo was actually from 2004, when George W. Bush attended.

Trump served as the grand marshal of the Daytona 500, which opens the 2020 NASCAR season. He is the second president to attend as grand marshal, after Bush's participation in 2004.

".realDonaldTrump won the #Daytona500 before the race even started," Parscale wrote in the now-deleted tweet, according to CNN.

The photo, taken by Jonathan Ferrey in 2004 and available on Getty Images, shows Air Force One taking off with Bush aboard after his Feb. 15, 2004 visit.

"I am unfortunately not there today, but apparently I won the Daytona 500 photography before the race even started," Ferrey told CNN after it reported on Parscale's tweet.

Parscale later tweeted a new photo of Air Force One from Sunday with the same caption, with the racetrack stands looking more sparse than in the 2004 photo.

Trump gave pre-race remarks with first lady Melania Trump at his side, closing with, "Rubber will burn, fans will scream and the great American race will begin," as the crowd chanted "USA" and his symbolic 2016 campaign song, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want," played.

As grand marshal, Trump also opened the Sunday event with the traditional "Gentlemen, start your engines" command,

Trump's motorcade also took a lap on the 2.5-mile track ahead of the race, which was ultimately interrupted and postponed due to weather. It is set to resume Monday afternoon.

