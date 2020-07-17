Trump's new campaign slogan is apparently 'make America great again — again'

Vice President Mike Pence would like to submit a revision to President Trump's 2020 slogan.

Pence visited Wisconsin on Friday to campaign for Trump, declaring his race against Vice President Joe Biden is a question of "whether America remains America." "You won't be safe in Joe Biden's America," Pence said in attacking police reform measures, before finishing his speech by saying re-election for Trump would "make America great again — again."









VP Mike Pence: “With President Donald Trump in the White House for four more years, we’ll Make American Great Again … again.” pic.twitter.com/owbVt8bEdx — The Recount (@therecount) July 17, 2020

With his speech, Pence seemed to abandon Trump's "Keep America great" slogan in a tacit acknowledgment that the country hasn't been doing so hot lately. Unfortunately for Pence, the "make America great again, again," idea has been used to mock Trump's re-election on more than one occasion.

Pence also said Biden "would set America on a path of socialism and decline," neglecting to mention the economy has essentially collapsed over the past few months as the Trump administration has largely failed to coordinate a national response to the coronavirus pandemic.

