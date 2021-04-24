Trump's campaign still hasn't paid a $211,000 bill from the city of Albuquerque. Now debt collectors are calling Mar-a-Lago, mayor says.

Kelsey Vlamis
·3 min read
Trump rally
President Trump holds a Make America Great Again campaign rally in Winston-Salem, on September 8, 2020 Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

  • The city of Albuquerque is still trying to get the Trump campaign to pay a $211,000 bill from 2019.

  • Officials sent the bill to Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort and referred it to a debt collections agency.

  • A representative for Trump denied the campaign owes the city money.

City officials in Albuquerque, New Mexico, are still chasing down a $211,175.94 bill incurred by former president Donald Trump's campaign nearly two years ago.

After a campaign event in the city in 2019, the Trump campaign was billed for increased police services and the use of a municipal building.

"The President's campaign stop in the Albuquerque area cost the taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars, including over 1500 hours of police overtime that was required by the campaign," Tim Keller, Albuquerque's mayor, said in a statement to The Hill at the time.

But the debt has yet to paid, prompting city officials to try new tactics. The bill, which was initially sent to Donald J. Trump for President Inc. in New York, has since been resent to Trump's Mar-a-Lago Resort, a city spokesperson told the Albuquerque Journal.

When reached for comment, Trump spokesperson Jason Miller directed Insider to a tweet he sent Saturday denying the campaign owes the city money and saying the Albuquerque Journal should retract their story.

"The Trump campaign does not owe any money here & this story should be retracted immediately," he said. "Security matters for a President are resolved by contacting the Secret Service, not whining to the @ABQJournal."

The city of Albuquerque has hired a collections agency to pursue the payment, Keller said during a recent interview with "The Daily Show."

The Democratic mayor said Trump "should be getting these annoying voicemails that, like, we get usually from scam companies where it's like 'You owe debts.'"

"I think Mar-a-Lago is now getting those calls," he said.

Keller said when Trump's rally occurred, the campaign made the city shut down the downtown area and close city hall, resulting in "tremendous" costs to the city.

The Trump campaign has said in the past that it is not responsible for cities' police bills.

At least 15 cities have struggled to get the Trump campaign to pay bills for policing and public safety during rallies, Insider's Dave Levinthal reported in December. At the time, the Trump campaign had nearly $2 million in unpaid bills from cities for Trump's rallies.

In November, the city of El Paso, Texas, lawyered up to pursue an unpaid bill for $570,000 from the Trump campaign.

Have a news tip? Contact this reporter at kvlamis@insider.com.

