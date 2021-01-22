Trumps celebrate wedding anniversary as former president told to prepare for full impeachment trial (Photo by Pete Marovich - Pool/Getty Images)

Donald Trump celebrate his 16th wedding anniversary as he learned that he will face a Senate impeachment trial.

The former president spent part of his anniversary dining with friends at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“We’ll do something, but not just yet,” Mr Trump told the Washington Examiner in his first words since Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Mr Trump sat for lunch at his regular table in the club’s dining room, but it was unclear if Melania Trump was joining him.

He was spotted on Thursday playing golf at the club, which is just minutes from Mar-a-Lago, and reportedly arrived on Friday at 1.20pm and went straight to lunch.

Mr Trump showed up at the club shortly after it was announced that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate on Monday.

He will then face a trial and if convicted could be barred from ever holding office again.

Mr Trump arrived in Florida on Wednesday after deciding to skip Mr Biden’s inauguration.

Mr Trump, then 58, and the Slovenian model, then 34, tied the knot on 22 January 2005 at The Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida.

Their celebrity-studded wedding reception was held inside the 17,000 square-foot ballroom at Mar-a-Lago.

The guest list included Simon Cowell, Katie Couric, Barbara Walters, Joan Rivers, Heidi Klum, Tony Bennett, Kelly Ripa, Regis Philbin and Kathy Lee Gifford.

The couple were serenaded by Bill Joel, who performed his hit Just the Way You Are for them.

Ms Trump’s Christian Dior wedding dress, designed by John Galliano, featured a 13ft train, and 16ft veil, and took 1,000 hours to make and 550 hours to hand-stitch, People reported at the time.

Mr Trump, who is now 74, was previously married to Ivana Trump from 1977 to 1992, and Marla Maples from1993 to 1999.

He and Melania first met at a party in 1998 and have one son, Barron, who is 14.

Mr Trump has four other children from his previous marriages: Donald Trump Jr, 43, Ivanka Trump, 39, Eric Trump, 37 and Tiffany Trump, 27.

Tiffany Trump announced her own engagement to Michael Boulos on her father’s final full day in the White House.

