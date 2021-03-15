Trump's CFO's ex-daughter-in-law is cooperating with prosecutors and 'refuses to be silenced,' her lawyer says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jacob Shamsian
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
donald trump jr allen weisselberg
Donald Trump along with Allen Weisselberg in 2017. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

  • Jennifer Weisselberg is cooperating with an investigation into Trump's finances, her lawyer says.

  • She's the ex-daughter-in-law of Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Org CFO the DA wants to "flip."

  • "Jennifer refuses to be silenced any longer," her lawyer told Insider in a statement.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

An attorney representing the former daughter-in-law of the Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg says she's cooperating with prosecutors conducting an inquiry into Donald Trump's finances and "refuses to be silenced."

"Jennifer Weisselberg is committed to speaking the truth, no matter how difficult that may be," her attorney, Duncan Levin, told Insider in a statement. "She will continue to cooperate fully with the various law enforcement agencies that are investigating her ex-husband's family and the very powerful interests they represent."

"Jennifer refuses to be silenced any longer by those who are conspiring to prevent her from sharing what she has learned over the past 25 years," Levin added.

Levin's comments come in response to a request for comment Friday about a New Yorker story on Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.'s investigation into the former president and the Trump Organization. The story includes an anecdote from Jennifer Weisselberg, who told the New Yorker's Jane Mayer she met Trump at a shiva and that he shared photos of naked women at the Jewish mourning ceremony.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office is conducting a wide-ranging inquiry into Trump and his company. Court filings suggest prosecutors are focusing on whether they illegally kept two sets of books - one that painted a rosy financial picture to obtain favorable loan terms, another featuring grim data to pay less in taxes.

A major subject of the investigation is Allen Weisselberg, who for decades has been the chief financial officer of the Trump Organization and the personal bookkeeper of the Trump family. The Washington Post reported prosecutors are trying to "flip" Weisselberg into cooperating with the investigation.

Jennifer Weisselberg divorced Allen Weisselberg's son Barry in 2018. The couple received an apartment as a gift from Trump when they married in 2004, but Barry Weisselberg may have skipped out on paying taxes on it by categorizing it incorrectly in his tax filings, according to Bloomberg News. That apartment - as well as other numerous financial entanglements between the Weisselberg and Trump families - appear to be at the center of the effort to flip Weisselberg into cooperating.

Vance appears to be approaching the final stages of his investigation into Trump. He will retire at the end of 2021, he announced Friday.

"I'm sure he is absolutely pressing to have a decision made on whether to prosecute anyone, whom to prosecute, and for what charges, by the end of the year," Daniel R. Alonso, a former top Vance deputy, told Insider Friday.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • McConnell Hits Biden’s ‘Bizzare’ Goal of Small Gatherings by July 4th

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) criticized President Biden’s goal that would see Americans able to hold small outdoor gatherings for Independence Day, in a Monday speech on the Senate floor. McConnell characterized the goal as “out of step with science.” The minority leader pointed out that according to current pandemic guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vaccinated Americans can already gather in small groups indoors without masks, and elderly vaccinated Americans may visit their unvaccinated grandchildren. In his speech on Thursday marking a year since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic, Biden said that Americans may be able to celebrate the Fourth of July in small groups if they continue to follow mitigation guidelines. “This is bizarre and problematic on several levels,” McConnell said. “Let’s be clear: the federal government does not instruct free citizens how they may gather in small groups with their own families….The White House confers a bully pulpit. It does not confer supreme authority over daily life.” McConnell added that in Summer 2020, “many liberal politicians applauded massive outdoor gatherings because they supported a political cause. I’m not sure how much capital these officials have to micromanage backyard barbecues.” (The minority leader was referring to massive demonstrations in protest of the death of George Floyd, an African American man killed during his arrest by Minneapolis police officers.) McConnell’s remarks come as U.S. medical workers are giving a seven-day rolling average of 2.4 million vaccine shots, according to the Bloomberg coronavirus vaccine tracker. Over 21 percent of Americans have received at least one vaccine dose, with over 11 percent of the populate fully inoculated against coronavirus. The number of new daily cases of coronavirus in the U.S. has also dropped significantly since mid-January.

  • Patriots go on $146 million spending spree on Day 1 of free agency

    Bill Belichick isn't willing to endure another losing season.

  • Lee's Sandwich Employees Called 'Nazis' and 'Traitors' By Man Refusing to Wear a Mask

    Sandwich shop workers in Oklahoma City were called “Nazis” after asking an enraged customer to wear a mask. Lee’s Sandwiches, a Vietnamese American fast-food chain located off Classen Boulevard near 30th Street, posted a video of the incident on its Facebook page on March 9, reports The Charlotte Observer. Lee’s Sandwiches took to Facebook to seek assistance with identifying the man, the New York Daily News reports.

  • Woman left outraged by date's 'dehumanizing' request: 'Tackiest thing ever'

    Her date sent her some questionable texts after they decided to part ways.

  • Viral chokehold photograph after Atlantic 10 tournament ‘a misunderstanding of access’

    A photograph of a security guard choking a videographer following the Atlantic 10 championship spread quickly around social media, but the disturbing image only tells part of the story.

  • FBI: Nashville bomber driven by conspiracies, paranoia

    The man who blew himself up inside his recreational vehicle in a Christmas Day bombing in Nashville was grappling with paranoia and eccentric conspiracy theories, but there are no indications he was motivated by social or political ideology, the FBI said Monday in closing out the investigation into the blast. The FBI statement sets out to resolve some of the lingering mysteries of an explosion that initially perplexed investigators and the public because it appeared to lack an obvious motive or fit a clear profile. Anthony Quinn Warner chose the location and timing so that the explosion would be impactful while still minimizing the likelihood of “undue injury," according to the statement from the FBI, which also concluded that the Antioch, Tennessee, man acted alone and set off the bomb to end his own life.

  • Derek Chauvin’s Lawyer Requests Delay of Trial After Announcement of $27 Million Settlement Awarded to George Floyd's Family

    The murder trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd is gearing up to be quite a protracted one. In other words—the process of winning criminal accountability for the heinous killing of 46-year-old Floyd, whose neck Chauvin knelt on for nearly nine minutes last May, is unlikely to be smooth or simple, but did we expect it to be?

  • CDC urges against spring break festivities as beachfront culture wars heat up

    Some conservatives are encouraging spring break travel to warm-weather states like Florida, while the Biden administration pleads with people to stay home until a greater share of the nation is vaccinated against the coronavirus.

  • Democrat Charles Booker strongly hints he'll challenge Rand Paul for Kentucky Senate seat

    Charles Booker made a run at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) seat in 2020, but ultimately lost a tight Democratic primary race to Amy McGrath, whom McConnell defeated handily in the general election. Now, the 36-year-old seems ready to launch another campaign. It'll be Sen. Rand Paul's (R-Ky.) turn to defend his seat in the upper chamber in 2022, and Booker, who announced Monday that he's "strongly considering" a run, seems likely to be his most high-profile challenger and the Democratic primary favorite. Paul's seat appears to be fairly safe — he won by double digits in his previous two campaigns — but Booker's comments raised some eyebrows, especially since, if he does indeed run, he should have more weight behind him next year than he did in 2020, when he was an upstart candidate and McGrath had the backing of the national Democratic Party. Will be interesting to see how Booker 2022 compares to 2020 since he’ll be running as primary frontrunner instead of insurgent https://t.co/BI9uuTGmaP — James Arkin (@JamesArkin) March 15, 2021 More stories from theweek.comWhat the woke revolution is — and isn'tThe invisible president? Elon Musk names himself 'Technoking of Tesla'

  • Washington Post Now Says Trump Never Told Georgia Official to ‘Find the Fraud’

    The Washington Post has corrected a story on Donald Trump to say he never told a Georgia elections investigator in December to “find the fraud” with regards to the presidential election. The lengthy correction stated, “Two months after publication of this story, the Georgia secretary of state released an audio recording of President Donald Trump’s December phone call with the state’s top elections investigator. The recording revealed that The Post misquoted Trump’s comments on the call, based on information provided by a source.” It continued, “Trump did not tell the investigator to ‘find the fraud’ or say she would be ‘a national hero’ if she did so. Instead, Trump urged the investigator to scrutinize ballots in Fulton County, Ga., asserting she would find ‘dishonesty’ there. He also told her that she had ‘the most important job in the country right now’ … The headline and text of this story have been corrected to remove quotes misattributed to Trump.” Also Read: Washington Post Aims to Get Employees Back Into Office in July The Jan. 9 story can still be found at its original URL and is now dated March 11 to account for the correction. The story itself cited “an individual briefed on the call who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the conversation.” The Post also withheld the name of the investigator at the time “because of the risk of threats and harassment directed at election officials.” This is not to be confused with the Post’s audio recording from Jan. 3 of Trump urging Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to help him overturn the election he lost to President Joe Biden. Read original story Washington Post Now Says Trump Never Told Georgia Official to ‘Find the Fraud’ At TheWrap

  • A Dominion exec forced into hiding due to death threats from Trump fans is beefing up his lawsuit against Newsmax over election conspiracy theories

    Eric Coomer went into hiding after baseless conspiracy theories accused him of participating in an "Antifa conference call" to rig the 2020 election.

  • More than $200 billion in unemployment aid may have gone to fraudsters in the pandemic

    More than $200 billion of unemployment benefits distributed in the pandemic may have been pocketed by thieves, according to ID.me.

  • Ammon Bundy arrested after missing trial on trespass charge

    Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy was arrested Monday after failing to attend his trial on charges that he trespassed during an Idaho legislative session last fall. Bundy didn't appear in the courtroom because he was protesting outside the building instead, apparently angry in part over mask requirements put in place during the coronavirus pandemic. Bundy was joined by about two dozen other protesters on Monday morning, some holding signs with slogans like “Ammon stands for truth” and others yelling misinformation and conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 pandemic popularized by groups like QAnon.

  • Ramen Shop Vandalized With Racist Graffiti After Owner Criticizes Texas Governor

    A ramen shop in San Antonio was vandalized with racist graffiti after the shop's owner criticized Texas Governor Greg Abbott's decision to lift Texas' mask mandate. Mike Nguyen, the owner of Noodle Tree, discovered phrases such as "Kung Flu," "Go Back 2 China" and “No Mask” spray-painted on his restaurant’s windows and outdoor table on Sunday afternoon, according to News4SA. Prior to this discovery, Nguyen was shown on CNN denouncing Gov. Abbott’s decision to lift Texas's mask mandate.

  • Michelle Obama Has Some Thoughts About Meghan Markle’s Oprah Interview

    “I just pray that there is forgiveness.”

  • Stimulus checks: IRS 'Get My Payment' tool updated as Americans receive third round

    The tool allows Americans to follow the scheduled payment date for either a direct deposit or mailed payment.

  • One of Gov. Cuomo's accusers met with investigators for 4 hours on Monday and turned over 120 pages of documents

    Charlotte Bennett's lawyer Debra Katz said she provided "detailed information about the sexually hostile work environment" Cuomo fostered.

  • 2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot

    U.S. officials have arrested and charged two men with assaulting U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick with bear spray during the Jan. 6 riot, but they do not know yet whether it caused the officer’s death. George Tanios, 39, of Morgantown, West Virginia, and Julian Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania, were arrested Sunday on an array of charges, including assaulting a federal officer with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy and other offenses. The arrests are the closest federal prosecutors have come to identifying and charging anyone associated with the deaths that happened during and after the riot. Five people died, including a woman who was shot by a police officer inside the Capitol.

  • Meghan Markle ‘Didn’t Understand’ Wedding Rules Because ‘She Is American,’ Archbishop’s Office Told Vicar

    WPA PoolAn Anglican vicar has claimed he was told by staff at the Archbishop of Canterbury’s office that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claim that they got married in the back garden of their home—three days before their official wedding—may be the result of a misunderstanding stemming from the fact that “Meghan is an American.”Rev. Mark Edwards has told his local paper in Newcastle, The Chronicle, that he contacted Archbishop Justin Welby’s office to “get some clarity” on the claim after the couple mentioned it in their Oprah Winfrey interview. He said he was motivated in part to do so because he has been flooded with requests for private or outdoor weddings during lockdown that he has not been able to fulfill, because the law states that Church of England weddings must take place in “a certified place of worship” and cannot be conducted outside.Prince William Leads the Royal Fightback Against Meghan and HarryThe Chronicle reported he was told by a staff member at Welby’s office: “Justin does not do private weddings. Meghan is an American, she does not understand.”The Archbishop of Canterbury’s office has refused to comment either way on remarks about the wedding made by Meghan and Harry in the interview about their 2018 wedding.During last week’s bombshell interview, Meghan said: “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that.“The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”Later on in the show, Harry concurred with his wife, saying the “marriage” had taken place with just them and Welby in the garden of Nottingham Cottage, the property in the grounds of Kensington Palace, where Harry and Meghan were living at the time.The claims were hotly contested in the British media, much of which has been highly critical of Meghan and Harry giving the interview, and have used apparent inaccuracies and contradictions in the interview in an effort to undermine its credibility and question the allegations of racism raised by the couple.In the Church of England, weddings require at least two witnesses, and the public must have “unrestricted access” to the ceremony so objections can be lodged.Edwards said the person he spoke to told him: “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event.”Edwards said it was “in the public interest for the leader of the church to put the record straight.”He told ChronicleLive: “It puts us priests in a difficult position on what constitutes a Church of England wedding.“Should there be witnesses and licensing and legality, or is it now just an ad hoc arrangement with members of clergy? Can we now do private weddings without witnesses in our back gardens?“Justin saying he refuses to comment is not helpful to the rest of us clergy and our own policies and practices.“I have had people ask me during lockdown if they could have a private wedding, and I have had to explain that would not be a legal wedding and not according to canon law.“I think we need a clarifying statement—we need to know what our policies and procedures are. It can’t appear to be one rule for one and another rule for another.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The CDC Says You Can Start Doing These Activities If You Are Fully Vaccinated

    The CDC recently updated theirrecommendations for what is considered safeand acceptable once you are vaccinated.Once you are fully vaccinated, youcan gather indoors with other fullyvaccinated people without masks.You can gather indoors withunvaccinated people from oneother household without masks.But only if no members of thathousehold are at increased riskfor severe illness from COVID-19.If you have been exposed to someone withCOVID-19, you don’t need to get tested orquarantine unless you have symptoms.You should still wear a mask and socialdistance in public, with unvaccinatedpeople, or around people at increased risk.Keep in mind that the vaccine can taketwo weeks to reach maximum effectiveness