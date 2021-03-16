Trump's children won't be able to run in 2024 because they'll be stuck in court, predicts his niece Mary

Thomas Colson
·4 min read
trump ivanka
Donald and Ivanka Trump Getty

  • Donald Trump's children won't run for president in 2024 because they'll be too busy defending court cases, his niece Mary has predicted.

  • "Donald and possibly two or three of his children are going to be embroiled in lots of legal actions, starting in the future and the not too distant future," Mary Trump told Insider.

  • She added that Trump's children lack the "charisma" of their father.

Donald Trump's children will not be able to run for political office because they will be heavily embroiled in legal action relating to the Trump Organization, the former president's niece has predicted.

"Thanks in large part to their dad but also to their own anti-social tendencies, going to be defending themselves I'm guessing in a fair number of civil and criminal cases going forward," said Mary Trump in an interview with Insider last week.

"That is the only saving grace at the moment: Donald and possibly two or three of his children are going to be embroiled in lots of legal actions, starting in the future and the not too distant future," she said.

The former president's eldest child Donald Trump Jr. and his daughter Ivanka frequently both been linked with possible presidential runs in 2024. Mark Meadows, President Trump's former White House chief of staff, in February claimed that all the top GOP candidates for 2024 "have Trump as their last name."

Legal problems loom for the Trump Organization

GettyImages eric trump
Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, greets a small number of supporters outside of the Milwaukee Police Association hall where he spoke to about 20 people on August 18, 2020 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Donald Trump's children could instead find themselves at the center of some of the multiple criminal and civil investigations into their father's business empire which are currently ongoing.

Donald Jr. and his brother Eric ran their father's sprawling business empire while he was president, and Ivanka was executive vice president of the organization before she became a senior adviser to her father's administration.

The former president was reportedly so concerned about various legal actions against his family that he considered pardoning himself and his children before he left office in January.

Ivanka and Donald Jr. were both deposed last year by the Attorney General's Office in Washington, DC, as part of an investigation into spending on Trump's 2016 inauguration.

The attorney general's office has sued the Trump Organisation and the Presidential Inaugural Committee, alleging that funds for Trump's inauguration were improperly used to funnel money to the Trump Organisation by overpaying for the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC, for inauguration events.

Separately, the Manhattan District Attorney's office, which is conducting a wide-ranging investigation into the Trump Organisation, has sharpened its focus on the activities of Donald Jr., the Daily Beast reported.

The report did not specify what specifically it was probing regarding Donald Jr., but court filings indicate the probe is looking into "extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organization," according to the Associated Press.

The office of New York Attorney Letitia James, who is pursuing a separate investigation into the Trump Organisation, interviewed Eric Trump under oath in October as part of her investigation, Axios reported.

The investigation is reportedly focused on whether the Trump Organization "inflated the values of Trump's assets to obtain favorable terms for loans and insurance coverage, while also deflating the value of other assets to reduce real estate taxes," the New York Attorney General's Office said in a statement in August last year.

Trump's children lack their father's 'charisma'

donald trump jr.
Donald Trump Jr. speaks Wednesday, January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC, prior to the deadly insurrection at the US Capitol. AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Mary Trump said that even if Trump's children were able to overcome any legal problems, her cousins lacked the "charisma" of their father, required to be successful in politics.

"He has a certain charisma that appeals to people's lowest and basest instinct and gives permission to people to be their worst selves," she told Insider.

"He can be charming, it makes sense to me that people can be taken in by him."

However, of Trump's children, she added: "They don't have that [charisma]."

Insider contacted the Trump Organization for comment but did not receive a response at the time of publication.

Read the original article on Business Insider

