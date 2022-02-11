'Trump's coming back': Jan. 6 rioter regrets plea deal, is sorry she got in trouble

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ryan J. Reilly
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States

WASHINGTON — A Beverly Hills cosmetologist who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in support of the man she calls "Trumpy Bear," recently told fellow supporters that she only pleaded guilty "to stay out of jail," that she didn't read the plea deal she signed, and that she doesn't think Capitol defendants will get locked away for a long time because former President Donald Trump is "coming back."

Gina Bisignano is a Trump supporter who wore a Louis Vuitton sweater as she used a bullhorn to call for “strong, angry patriots” in the mob to help fight police at the Capitol. “We the people are not going to take it anymore!” Bisignano said on the bullhorn. “You are not going to take away our Trumpy Bear! You are not going to take away our votes!”

In the plea deal she finalized under seal in August, Bisignano admitted that she had videoed herself storming the Capitol and saying she was going to “break into Congress,” encouraged other rioters to “break the window,” and then urged rioters to invade the Capitol through the broken window. Under the plea deal, Bisignano was supposed to cooperate with the government, and could receive credit at sentencing for demonstrating acceptance of responsibility.

But in a recording of a recent voice chat she had with supporters of Jan. 6 defendants, obtained by NBC News, Bisignano didn't exactly strike a conciliatory tone. Bisignano confirmed that it is her on the recording.

Gina Bisignano, video shows, was amongst the first group of rioters to enter the tunnel on the west side of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (Department of Justice)
Gina Bisignano, video shows, was amongst the first group of rioters to enter the tunnel on the west side of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (Department of Justice)

It's the latest indication that comments from Trump are having an impact on the ongoing prosecutions of Jan. 6 defendants, as rioters wonder if he could return to power and spare them the legal consequences for their actions. At a recent rally, Trump told supporters that if he returns to the White House, he will consider pardoning riot participants.

In her chat with supporters, Bisignano said she didn’t know why she did what she did, but that the pro-Trump mob was fueled by “very righteous anger.” Bisignano claimed in the recording that police at the U.S. Capitol "attacked" the mob of Trump supporters. She claimed that police actions — after the mob broke through barricades and gave a female U.S. Capitol Police officer a concussion — "riled everybody up." And she suggested that the apology she gave to a judge during her guilty plea wasn't exactly full-hearted.

"I said, 'Your Honor, I'm sorry for going into the Capitol,'" Bisignano told supporters after her guilty plea. "I said 'Your honor, I apologize.' He goes 'Thank you. Thank you.' I said 'You're welcome.' But I didn't say what I'm sorry for. I'm sorry for being in a federal building and getting in trouble. But I believe what I believe, and everybody knows that."

Bisignano in the recording called Judge Carl Nichols “a nice judge,” and said that she hoped he'd look favorably upon her cooperation. But she encouraged another Jan. 6 defendant on the call not to take a plea deal, and indicated she had regrets about her own plea.

"If you don't have to do it, if you could hold it out, don't do it. I wish I didn't. Just wait it out, wait it out," she said. "I wish that I was stronger, because I was so weak when I signed it."

"If I could do it again," Bisignano said of signing a plea deal, "I wouldn't."

However, when asked by NBC News about her statements, Bisignano said that she did not regret her plea.

“I didn’t say I regret the plea deal,” Bisignano said in an interview. “I think people should take plea deals ... own up to what you did, and move forward.”

That's much different from what she said in the call with supporters.

"I was forced to do a plea deal because I was so damn scared for my life, and I don't even know what I signed, because I couldn't even get myself out of bed," she told fellow Trump supporters. "I’m signing this to stay out of jail," she said she told her lawyer, who she said she paid $80,000.

“They corner you into a plea deal,” she said. “I can’t spend any more money on an attorney, I can’t go back to prison.”

Gina Bisignano, video shows, was amongst the first group of rioters to enter the tunnel on the west side of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (Department of Justice)
Gina Bisignano, video shows, was amongst the first group of rioters to enter the tunnel on the west side of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (Department of Justice)

Bisignano said in the interview that prosecutors had already raised concerns about her comments regretting her plea deal. Bisignano's lawyer did not respond to a message requesting comment. A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the District of Columbia, which is prosecuting Bisignano, said the office does “not comment on pending matters.”

Bisignano told NBC News she didn't regret the plea deal because she wanted to assist the investigation and move on with her life.

"I want to help, because I want to get out of this mess," Bisignano said. "What am I going to do, be like all these other people and try to fight something that we're never going to win?"

Bisignano pleaded guilty to six counts, including the felonies obstruction of an official proceeding and civil disorder. Her estimated sentencing guidelines range is 41 to 51 months in federal prison, according to court documents unsealed in December, although the plea deal allows either party to seek a variance and ask the court to impose a sentence outside of that range.

The plea deal also required Bisignano's cooperation. That's how Bisignano found herself testifying before a grand jury about Danny Rodriguez, another rioter from California, who attacked a D.C. Metro police officer with a stun gun.

One thing that Bisignano was insistent about in the voice chat with supporters of Jan. 6 defendants is that she would never turn on her favorite president.

“I’m not squealing on anybody, I don’t blame the president,” she said. “It wasn’t the president’s fault at all.”

Bisignano, video shows, was among the first group of rioters to enter the tunnel on the west side of the Capitol, where some of the most brutal battles took place. Despite being a part of the mob that overran the police line, she insisted that it was officers who were in the wrong first.

"The cops attacked us. I was the first one there in the tunnel, you guys," she said on the supporter call. But judges and prosecutors, she claimed, "don't care that somebody bear maced me in the face, they don't care a cop hit me with a club, it didn't matter. Their thing is, we weren't supposed to be there."

The FBI has arrested more than 725 people in connection with the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack, and hundreds more arrests are in the works. The total number of individuals who could be charged for either unlawfully entering the Capitol or attacking officers or members of the media outside the building is more than 2,500.

The supporter phone call took place the same day Trump indicated that he might pardon Jan. 6 defendants if he deemed it necessary. Bisignano, in the phone call with supporters, told another defendant that they couldn't lock the other defendant away forever. “Trump’s coming back," she said.

Bisignano told NBC News that she hopes Trump does come back, but isn't holding out hope for a pardon. "I'm not banking on it," she said.

Bisignano’s plea deal left open the question of whether she still believed in conspiracy theories about the election.

“At the time, BISIGNANO believed that the 2020 Presidential election results were fraudulent or stolen,” it stated. “BISIGNANO admits that her belief that the Electoral College results were fraudulent is not a legal justification for unlawfully entering the Capitol building and attempting to influence, stop, or delay the Congressional proceeding.”

Bisignano’s call with supporters of Jan. 6 defendants, however, left little doubt where she stands.

“I still know the election was stolen, there’s no doubt,” Bisignano said. “No doubt.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fort Worth police officer accused of on-duty DWI identified in arrest records

    The officer is a 29-year veteran with the department and allegedly had a blood alcohol level over .15.

  • Russian minister says speaking with Liz Truss 'like talking to a deaf person'

    While standing next to Lizz Truss, the Russian foreign minister said speaking to her was like 'talking to a deaf person.'

  • McConnell puts up roadblock to Luger bid as U.S. attorney

    WASHINGTON – The Senate's top Republican said Wednesday he's holding up the confirmation process for President Joe Biden's nominee as Minnesota's next U.S. attorney. Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell wrote to Andrew Luger this week detailing his concerns over last month's sentencing of 26-year-old Montez Lee Jr., who was given a sentence 10 years below the maximum for setting a deadly Lake Street ...

  • Editorial: GOP's move to pull out of presidential debates fits in with ongoing attack on truth

    Is the era of Republican and Democratic presidential nominees sharing a debate stage coming to an end?

  • N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul lifts statewide mask mandate at center of legal battle

    New York Gov. Kathy Hochul lifted a statewide mask mandate amid a battle over the rule’s legality and as a surge in Covid-19 infections continues to recede.

  • Student charged in wake of Barrington High School shooting threat

    A Barrington High School student faces three charges in connection with written threats of violence at the school in December.

  • GOP force anti-vaxx lawmaker to attend vote while on oxygen

    ‘They 100 per cent brought in member on oxygen just to vote for a veto override on gerrymandered map,’ says Kansas Democrat Rui Xu

  • Italian Woman, 70, Found Sitting at a Table in Her Home 2 Years After Her Death

    Neighbors assumed Marinella Beretta, who lived by herself in Italy, moved away at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic

  • U.S. senators say CIA data collection has been hidden from public, lawmakers

    Two U.S. senators claim the Central Intelligence Agency is running a secret program aimed at scooping up massive amounts of data and has been shielding it from Congressional oversight, they said in a letter released on Friday. In the letter dated April 13, 2021, Senators Ron Wyden, of Oregon, and Martin Heinrich, of New Mexico, warned top U.S. intelligence officials that an unspecified "bulk collection" program was operating "entirely outside the statutory framework that Congress and the public believe govern this collection." The Democrats said that even lawmakers on the Senate's Intelligence Committee were unaware of the nature of the program until the dissemination of a secret report by U.S. intelligence oversight authorities in March of 2021.

  • Capitol rioter draped in Confederate flag pleads guilty

    A Maryland man who was draped in a Confederate flag when he stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, pleaded guilty Wednesday to joining the attack as a mob disrupted Congress from certifying Joe Biden's election as president. Matthew Ryan Miller, 23, sprayed a fire extinguisher at law enforcement officers who were trying to prevent rioters from entering the building, according to a summary of the case signed by Miller. Video also captured Miller throwing an unidentifiable object toward officers, prosecutors said.

  • Chinese woman suffers skull fractures after being struck with baseball bat from behind in Seattle

    A man accused of a brutal baseball bat attack against a Chinese woman in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood has been charged with assault on Friday, according to reports. The incident, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred in the 200 block of Cedar Street at around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 31, as per The Seattle Times. The victim, whose name has not been officially released by authorities, was walking home from work when 31-year-old Wantez Jamel Tulloss allegedly struck her head with a baseball bat from behind.

  • Intel launches blockchain chip to tap crypto boom

    The chip will ship later this year and the first customers include Block Inc, the Jack Dorsey-led firm that recently changed its name from Square Inc to highlight its growing focus on the blockchain. Blockchains serve as public ledgers that keep records of transactions on a network of computers and have grown in prominence in recent years. Intel said its chip is an energy-efficient "accelerator" designed to speed up blockchain tasks that require huge amounts of computing power and thereby consume a lot of energy.

  • Study: COVID booster effectiveness wanes, remains strong

    An early look at the performance of COVID-19 booster shots during the recent omicron wave in the U.S. showed a decline in effectiveness against severe cases, though the shots still offered strong protection. The report, published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday, is considered an early and limited look at the durability of booster protection during the omicron surge that exploded in December and January but has been fading in recent weeks. Vaccine effectiveness was higher in people who had received boosters than in people who had received only the original series of shots.

  • Cops Surprised Boyfriend as He Hacked Off Girlfriend’s Head With Machete, Officials Say

    Cheney Orr/ReutersWhen police failed to get a response at a suburban Philadelphia residence after neighbors called with reports of domestic violence, they walked around the back to peer through a window. There, they say, they saw a man his thirties in the act of chopping off his girlfriend’s head with a machete.The victim was already dead when officers arrived and was in various stages of dismemberment. Police responded to a call to the Willow Apartments in Clifton Heights at around 4 a.m. Frida

  • Mom sentenced to 16 years for signing off on medical treatments that killed her healthy daughter

    Kelly Renee Turner was sentenced on Wednesday after pleading guilty to charges of child abuse causing death, as well as theft and charitable fraud.

  • Cold case murder of girl, 9, in 1964 finally solved, police said

    A 57-year-old cold case involving the brutal sexual assault and murder of a 9-year-old girl was solved using genetic genealogy, police in Pennsylvania announced.

  • READ: The arrest warrant for Tina Peters, the pro-Trump elections clerk accused of obstructing police in Mesa County, Colorado

    Tina Peters was accused of resisting a search warrant for her iPad, which authorities accuse her of using to illegally record a court hearing.

  • Trump backer, 4 others charged with voter fraud in Wisconsin

    A supporter of former President Donald Trump who said authorities should root out voter fraud is among five people who were charged Thursday with election fraud by a Republican district attorney who's running for Wisconsin attorney general. All five voters, including a homeless person, improperly listed a post office box number at a UPS store as their address, rather than a residential address as is required under Wisconsin law, said Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney.

  • Minneapolis school bus driver shot in the head while students on board

    The driver's injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

  • Missing Carlstadt man found after 12 days, ending search by police and family

    James Dugan had been missing since he told his family he was meeting a woman in Newark on Jan. 27, 2022.