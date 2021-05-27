Trump's new 'Contract With America' is a ploy to distract him from airing his grievances, Maggie Haberman says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Peter Weber, Senior editor
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former President Donald Trump is worried about what appears to be a snowballing criminal investigation of his business, and he has been for months, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman told CNN on Wednesday.

"People close to him all say he is anxious about this," Haberman said. "I'm aware that Trump has been spending a lot of time at Trump Tower over the last couple of weeks, since he left Palm Beach and returned, ostensibly, to his club at Bedminster, New Jersey. But where he has been spending a lot of time instead is Trump Tower, and there have been lots of meetings related to these investigations."

Politico on Wednesday quoted a Trump adviser saying "there's definitely a cloud of nerves in the air" on Trump's team, but CNN's Brianna Keilar also pointed to a different Politico article about Trump working with former House Speaker Newt Gingrich on a new "Contract With America." Haberman said that's mostly a way of distracting Trump. "Newt Gingrich and Lindsey Graham, Graham in particular, have been trying to get Trump to focus on something policy-related," something "along the lines of the 'Contract With America,' which is what Newt Gingrich did in the 1990s," she said. "And part of why they're focused on that is because they want to try to get Trump to stop focusing on the 2020 election."

Half of Trump's public comments are still about his false claims the election was stolen or untrue characterizations of the controversial audits still underway by his supporters, Haberman added, "and so I think this is an effort to try to move him past that, because it will help other Republicans in the midterms in 2022. Whether they will be successful, I think, is a real open question. Graham in particular has tried many different times to focus Trump's energy on policy, on something other than himself and on his sense of grievance, and he has been met with mixed success at best."

Recommended Stories

  • Former prosecutor: ‘Complete nonsense’ to say Trump probe is a witch hunt

    Daniel Alonso, a former deputy to Manhattan DA Cy Vance, discusses the New York criminal probe of former President Donald Trump, his family and the Trump Organization.

  • Trump's new 'Contract With America' sounds revealingly different from the '90s original

    During the 2020 presidential election, the Republican Party decided to forgo an official platform, instead choosing to define itself entirely by its support of Donald Trump. Six months after he lost the election, Trump has apparently decided to come up with a platform. Politico reports that Trump is teaming up with former House Speaker Newt Gingrich to write a new "Contract with America," obviously based on the 1994 campaign Gingrich designed to sweep Republicans to power in the House of Representatives.

  • Susan Collins to support breaking Jan. 6 commission filibuster

    Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) will vote against a filibuster that would block the formation of a commission to examine the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, The Hill and Politico reported Wednesday. The moderate Republican wants a commission, but isn't sold on the House-passed bill that would create the commission in its current iteration. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) are on board with Collins' changes, Politico notes, and Sens.

  • Trump's advisers reportedly in 'cloud of nerves' over Manhattan grand jury

    Former President Donald Trump's team is more nervous than usual now that prosecutors have convened a grand jury in an investigation into Trump and organization executives, Politico reported Wednesday. "There's definitely a cloud of nerves in the air," said an adviser to Politico. The shift in attitude compared to what Politico calls "the typical barrage of legal issues surrounding Trump," is reportedly attributed to fears that Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, whose taxes are under investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James' office, will "flip."

  • White Sox catch heat after removing beloved concession worker's name from seating area for Tony La Russa's

    Loretta Micele served White Sox fans for 60 years.

  • Coronavirus latest news: GPs cannot meet demand of 'tsunami' of patients flooding surgeries after holding back during lockdown

    France toughens rules for Britons arriving 'from Monday' Downing Street not ruling out local lockdowns to tackle Indian variant EU demands €10 a day for each vaccine dose delayed by AstraZeneca Biden demands follow-up investigation as Wuhan lab leak theory gains traction Checking facts vs Cummings’s claims reveals major flaws in his evidence GPs cannot cope with a 'tsunami' of patients returning to surgeries after staying away during the multiple Covid lockdowns. An analysis of NHS data in England by the BBC found that between 2019-20 and 2020-21 the total number of appointments dropped by 10 percent, face-to-face consultation dropped from 70 percent to 54 percent and the number of patients referred by GPs for urgent cancer check-ups dropped by 15 percent, putting lives at risk. Now, rising numbers are looking for medical help, with more than 28million appointments booked in March - one of the highest on record - which risks crippling the system. Doncaster-based GP Dr Dean Eggitt told the corporation: "We have almost a tsunami of patients coming to us - it feels like the river has flooded the banks. "It just keeps coming and coming and coming in this one massive, endless wave of patients who all are ill and need help and input. They're sick, they're complex and we've got very few places to send them. I wouldn't want to be my patient right now." Follow the latest updates below.

  • Karine Jean-Pierre makes history giving White House briefing

    Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday became the first openly gay woman to deliver the White House press briefing and only the second Black woman in history to take on the role. Jean-Pierre, the White House principal deputy press secretary, had briefed reporters aboard Air Force One, but Wednesday marked her first time before the lectern for a televised briefing. “It’s a real honor to be standing here today,” Jean-Pierre told reporters, when asked about her historic turn.

  • Michigan Man Allegedly Kidnapped Online Date And Held Her Captive For Three Weeks

    A convicted murderer abducted a Michigan mother on their second date and held her hostage for nearly a month, authorities say. Kaila McCleary, 24, needed 17 stitches and had bruises across her body after allegedly being kidnapped and held against her will by Trevor Double at his home in Bangor Township. Double, 45, was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, as well as burglary, county jail records show. McCleary and Double met on the dating app MeetMe, according to a Van Buren County Sheriff’s incident report obtained by Oxygen.com. The pair, who were communicating for approximately three weeks, had gone on a single date in-person date, McCleary said. "I haven’t been home for over a month," Kaila McCleary told WWMT. “This whole thing has been horrific..."I didn’t know what his intention was.” In April, McCleary said, Double came to her home unannounced and invited her for breakfast. Instead, McCleary claims she was forcibly confined at Double’s home in Bangor Township for several weeks where she was repeatedly abused. In one terrifying incident, he threatened to "bury" a hatchet in McCleary's neck after he accused her of cheating on him and "talking to other guys." “He told her if she kept lying to him, he would bury the hatchet in her neck,” the incident report stated. "I was lying on the edge of the bed with my feet up trying to block my face and he was whacking me in the legs,” McCleary told WWMT. McCleary also accused Double of pummeling her with his fists, attacking her with a knife, and beating her with cell phones while trapped at his home. “At one point, he dragged me by my hair and beat me with an iron,” McCleary added. Double threatened to murder her on several occasions — and warned he'd harm her 8-year-old son if she ever approached police, according to the incident report. "When I told him I wanted to leave, he would beat on me more," McCleary said. "I remember a few times, standing there when he was asleep, and just questioning, like, 'Should I go outside and try to get away? What should I do?'" At one point, McCleary attempted escaping Double by leaping from a moving vehicle. On May 7, McClearly said Double took her to a hospital in Paw Paw to have her injuries treated. She said she begged hospital staff to help her. "I told the doctor, 'Please don’t let me leave with him,” McCleary said. “He’s going to kill me." Investigators later executed a search warrant at Double’s Bangor Township home. Bloody gauze, a box of wound dressing, and a broken cell phone, which detectives suspect was used to assault McCleary, were seized from the home according to a copy of the warrant obtained by Oxygen.com. Law enforcement circulated images of Double at area hotels, as well as homeless camps. He was taken into custody after he was spotted by a hotel employee in Kalamazoo. County authorities said McCleary was lucky to have survived the ordeal. “Over and over you see the national stories about incidents like this ending with someone losing their life,” Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott told Oxygen.com. “You see the stories over and over about meeting individuals on dating sites going bad. Here is another one to add to that list. I truly wish the victim was never put in the situation she was in nor had to endure the abuse she did. I’m confident justice will take place as it should and I pray for her and her family to recover from this.” Double has an extensive criminal record. He has open cases in several surrounding counties, according to online jail records. He was out on bond at the time of the alleged abduction. In 2004, Double was convicted of manslaughter in Kalamazoo County, according to court records. Double is scheduled to appear in district court in South Haven, Michigan on June 2. He’s being held on an $800,000 bail, according to online jail records. It’s unclear if he’s retained legal representation.

  • Elderly Man Eats Once a Day After SF City Truck Killed His Working Wife

    A 73-year-old Asian man is barely scraping by after a San Francisco city truck hit and killed his wife earlier this year. What happened: Rui Xia Zhen, 67, the sole earner in the family, succumbed to her injuries from the Tenderloin incident on March 1. Surveillance footage shows a Department of Public Works (DPW) pickup truck struck her as she crossed Geary Street after coming out of the local Walgreens.

  • Family of Jamal Sutherland, Schizophrenic Black Man Who Died in South Carolina Jail, to Receive $10 Million Settlement

    Cities across the country are finding out the hard way that if nothing is done about police violence committed against its Black citizens, the streets will continue to see protests and civil unrest, and the taxpayers will continue to have their pockets burdened by lawsuit settlements to police brutality victims or their families.

  • At least 7 people who allegedly witnessed workplace misconduct of Bill Gates' money manager were paid settlements, NYT reports

    Michael Larson, who has worked as Gates' money manager for nearly three decades, made sexual and racist comments to employees, The Times reported.

  • Timberwolves minority owner sues over Alex Rodriguez sale, claims nothing stopping new owners from moving team

    Would A-Rod do that to Minnesota?

  • Couple discovers massive 'lava tube' running beneath their house: 'What could go wrong?'

    A couple in Oregon said they discovered a secret "lava tube" running underneath their home.

  • The Fog of Trump is lifting

    The "Fog of War": The concept is traced to Clausewitz and neatly captures the tactical, and moral, uncertainty of decision-making in the heat of battle. American politics between June 2015 and January 2021 was shrouded in what you might call the Fog of Trump. It’s lifting. You can tell by what policymakers are arguing about: Is inflation transitory or a longer-term threat? What counts as infrastructure spending? Should we start worrying again about the national debt? We are arguing, in other words, about public policy. Normal things. Not ridiculous notions like a Muslim travel ban, the barbarous forced separation of children from their parents, or what to do when the president runs a privately held company that does business just blocks from the White House as well as in foreign capitals. In a subtler way, the Fog of Trump is also lifting from the increasingly intriguing story about the origins of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China. As New York’s Jonathan Chait notes, the liberal media should never have declared the question settled or the lab-leak theory "debunked." Trump himself, who lied profusely throughout his final year in office and trafficked in all sorts of anti-Asian tropes and China-bashing, is no innocent. But his behavior doesn’t absolve the media. Chait: "Trump is not the right standard for journalists. And those who chose to follow the ethos of moral clarity, at the expensive of objectivity, misled their audiences." Rightwingers, of course, have pounced on the media as the lab-leak theory has gained plausibility. Only Trump Derangement Syndrome could explain this gradual about-face, they say. But journalists were not Trump-deranged; it’s fairer to say they were Trump-fogged. As in war, the business of covering the historically venal and dishonest Trump administration sometimes led to bad decisions: running breathless stories that had not been properly vetted; lionizing reprobates like Michael Avenatti; and, yes, smearing the likes of Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) for broaching the lab-leak theory. The fog is lifting, however. And that is a good thing — for policymakers and journalists alike. More stories from theweek.comBiden says he underestimated Trump's ability to spread 'the big lie'Rand Paul blamed pop star Richard Marx for threatening package. Marx's reply was right there waiting for Stephen Colbert.Biden needs some braggadocio

  • A new court filing inadvertently revealed that federal prosecutors have 'historical and prospective cell site information' related to Rudy Giuliani

    In an improperly redacted letter to a judge, Lev Parnas' lawyer said the feds seized multiple accounts and devices connected to the Giuliani probe.

  • Today’s top deals: $20 smart garage opener, rare AirPods Max deal, $4 smart plugs, $12 tactical knife, $56 camera drone, more

    Amazon has really turned up the heat on its deals now that Memorial Day 2021 is right around the corner. Don’t worry though, because we dug through them all to come up with a list of the very best daily deals you can find on Tuesday. Highlights in today’s big roundup include the insanely popular …

  • U.S., China Trade Chiefs Hold ‘Candid’ Talks in First Call

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and China’s Vice Premier Liu He had a “candid” first conversation as the two sides try to resolve some of their differences on trade.The trade chiefs spoke Thursday morning in Beijing, China’s Ministry of Commerce said in a statement, and “conducted candid, pragmatic and constructive exchanges in an attitude of equality and mutual respect.”In a separate statement, the USTR said “Ambassador Tai discussed the guiding principles of the Biden-Harris administration’s worker-centered trade policy and her ongoing review of the U.S.-China trade relationship, while also raising issues of concern.”​The phone call is one of the few top-level meetings between the two sides since President Joe Biden took office in January and comes after top diplomats had an acrimonious meeting in Alaska in March. While both nations agreed on a partial trade deal in 2020, China and the U.S. still have tariffs on billions of dollars in trade in place, and China has never met the purchase commitments it made in that deal.The U.S. administration is reviewing its stance toward China and hasn’t made any major changes to the policies it inherited from former President Donald Trump, although there are increasing signs of the direction it will take. The White House’s top official for Asia said this week that the U.S. is entering a period of intense competition with China as its government becomes ever more tightly controlled by President Xi Jinping.Read More: Biden’s Asia Czar Says Era of Engagement With China Is Over“The period that was broadly described as engagement has come to an end,” Kurt Campbell, the U.S. coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs on the National Security Council, said Wednesday. U.S. policy toward China will now operate under a “new set of strategic parameters,” Campbell said, adding that “the dominant paradigm is going to be competition.”Trade StabilityIn contrast with much of the rest of the bilateral relationship, trade has been one of the less contentious issues recently. Ties have deteriorated over the past year or more on almost every other topic, with clashes over human-rights concerns including allegations of forced labor in China’s western Xinjiang region; Taiwan; the crackdown in Hong Kong; Beijing’s purchases of oil from sanctioned Iran; and the long-running disputes over the South China and East China Seas.The trade deal should be seen in the context of “the overall U.S.-China trade, and economic relationship which is very, very challenging,” Tai told Reuters in an interview Wednesday. “The overall challenges that we have with China are also still there and they are very large.”A blog affiliated with Chinese state media said that “there are still many differences between China and the United States and a breakthrough from the current situation requires more in-depth communication.” Still, the “stabilizing role of economic and trade cooperation in Sino-U.S. relations remains important,” according to Taoran Notes, which is a blog linked to the Economic Daily and was seen as an authoritative commentator on the trade talks in 2019.Tariff ReliefThe Liu-Tai call followed a staff-level phone discussion that took place Tuesday night Washington time, according to a person familiar with the planning for the meeting. During the call, the Chinese stressed the importance of tariff rollbacks as a necessary component of next steps in the relationship, the person said.The Biden administration so far has left in place tariffs affecting billions of dollars in trade that were imposed under Trump. Tai has pledged to build on the January 2020 trade pact, saying on May 5 that she respects the continuity of U.S. policy.However, despite the tariffs that the U.S. and China have in place, trade is actually growing, with Chinese imports from the U.S. hitting a record in March. China’s exports to the U.S. have been strong due to the pandemic, U.S. stimulus payments and an economic rebound.Neither side has any interest in “initiating a trade-off that would end the Trump-era tariffs,” according to Hosuk Lee-Makiyama, director of the European Centre for International Political Economy in Brussels. “China sees the tariffs as illegal and hostile acts, while the Biden administration sees tariffs as a topic where they have nothing to win in terms of approval ratings, but everything to lose.”Tai has previously said she expects China to live up to the commitments it made in the trade deal reached under the Trump administration and that the Biden government is focused on enforcing existing trade agreements and rules.Although those purchase targets look out of reach, agricultural goods may still prove a bright spot, with China purchasing corn for delivery later in the season to meet a domestic shortfall and a banner year for U.S. imports still on the cards.The stock market initially gained on the news of the call but that didn’t last. The benchmark Chinese stock index was steady at the lunchtime break after rising as much as 1.1% in the morning session, while the offshore yuan was little changed at around the strongest level since 2018.Liu was the senior negotiator for the deal and served as the USTR counterpart during the tenure of former trade chief Robert Lighthizer. Under the agreement’s Trade Framework Group, the USTR and the Chinese counterpart are due to meet every six months to discuss implementation. The last time that happened was August 2020.(Updates with blog post, comment from analyst.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Rush: Knicks get playoff win, Tom Brady talks trash and Trump derails Spygate?

    In the NBA, the Knicks won their first playoff game since 2013, a 76ers fan added insult to injury by tossing popcorn on Russell Westbrook, and the Jazz staved off the Grizzlies to tie the series 1-1. Plus, Tom Brady is hyping up The Match with major trash talk on Twitter and Donald Trump allegedly used his influence to put the kibosh on the investigation of the Patriots’ Spygate scandal.

  • Biden administration backs Trump-era Alaska oil drilling plans

    The Biden administration on Wednesday defended in the U.S. District Court for Alaska a massive ConocoPhillips oil and gas project approved during the Trump-era, per the New York Times.Why it matters: President Biden has pledged to move away from fossil fuels. But the project has the backing of officials including Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) — who's viewed as a potential ally for Biden in his attempts to push through policies in an evenly divided Senate, the NYT notes.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Some tribal leaders and unions also back the project, but environmental groups say the Trump administration didn't consider the effects the Willow drilling project in part of the National Petroleum Reserve would have on wildlife and climate-change, according to Reuters. A judge temporarily blocked the project in May after the environmental groups filed a lawsuit.What they're saying: The Biden administration didn't clarify how its stance fit with climate policies, but it said in the filing sufficient considerations had been made in regards to greenhouse gas emissions and the effects the project would have on "fish, caribou and polar bear habitat," the Times reports.The filing noted that Conoco has "valid lease rights" and can "develop its leases 'subject to reasonable regulation,'" per the NYT.Representatives for the Interior Department did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Blinken claims progress in effort to boost Gaza truce

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrapped up a two-day Mideast mission on Wednesday, winning valuable diplomatic support and hundreds of millions of dollars of pledges from Arab allies as he moved to shore up the cease-fire that ended an 11-day war between Israel and the Gaza Strip's militant Hamas rulers. After two days of talks with Israeli, Palestinian and Arab allies, Blinken acknowledged that any resumption of peace talks remained far off. “We see the ceasefire, not as an end, but as a beginning, something to build on,” Blinken told reporters in the Jordanian capital of Amman, where he met King Abdullah II.