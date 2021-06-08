Trump's corrosive influence on democracy goes global

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Damon Linker, Senior correspondent
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Benjamin Netanyahu.
Benjamin Netanyahu. Illustrated | Getty Images, iStock

How big of a threat does Donald Trump pose to American democracy? This question has been asked countless times and answered in innumerable ways since his surprise victory in 2016. The shocking events of Jan. 6 seemed to vindicate the alarmists. And yet the insurrection was over in a matter of hours, the president stepped down, and his successor was inaugurated without further incident.

Recent events in Israel show, however, that Trump's destabilizing actions following his defeat in Nov. 2020 may extend well beyond the first week of Jan. 2021 — and even beyond the boundaries of the United States.

After 12 years leading Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu looks days away from being replaced by a broad coalition of parties united by little beyond a desire to oust him as prime minister. But instead of accepting the outcome and vowing to fight another day, Netanyahu and his political allies on the Israeli right have chosen to follow Trump's example of denying the legitimacy of his own defeat and the victory of his opponents. And he's doing so in precisely the same conspiratorial and insurrectionary terms as Trump did, speaking of the electoral outcome as the "fraud of a century" and the result of a "deep state" plot, while allies in his party complain that they are victims of Big Tech "censorship."

In a strong New York Times column Tuesday morning, Ross Douthat threw a welcome bit of cold water on the most fearful progressive fretting about the prospects of Republicans stealing the election of 2024. Yet events in Israel point in a more ominous direction. In refusing (to this day) to accept the legitimacy of the election that led to his defeat, Trump injected the kind of autocratic thinking and tactics associated with Russia's Vladimir Putin and Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan into the political culture of a long-established democracy — and managed to bring a significant chunk of his party along with him. And now Netanyahu is trying something similar in another democratic system.

How long can the peaceful transfer of power between parties in a democracy be maintained when one side talks and acts as if a loss, and a victory by the opposition, is simply inconceivable? Thanks to Donald Trump and his influence, we may be distressingly close to finding out.

Recommended Stories

  • Netanyahu is out if new government survives confidence vote on Sunday

    The incoming Israeli government will be sworn in on Sunday if it survives a confidence vote, outgoing parliamentary speaker Yariv Levin said in a statement on Tuesday.Why it matters: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies, including Levin, are trying to thwart the formation of the new government, which would see right-wing Naftali Bennett replace Netanyahu as prime minister in an alliance with Yair Lapid, the centrist opposition leader.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Mar

  • Kremlin critic Dmitry Gudkov says his Russia exit is a tactical retreat

    KYIV (Reuters) -Russian opposition politician Dmitry Gudkov said on Monday his decision to leave Russia was a temporary and tactical retreat because he could no longer practice politics effectively due to unprecedented pressure from the authorities. Gudkov, who was held in custody for two days last week in a case he said was fabricated, said on Sunday he had left Russia after receiving warnings from people close to the Kremlin that he would be arrested if he remained in the country. Gudkov, who sat in Russia's lower house of parliament until 2016, had hoped to run for a seat again in September but said the pressure on him and his family from the authorities had made it impossible to pursue politics inside Russia for now.

  • U.S. unlikely to meet Biden’s goal of 70% vaccinated by July 4

    For months, President Joe Biden has laid out goal after goal for taming the coronavirus pandemic and then exceeded his own benchmarks. Now, though, the U.S. is on pace to fall short of his aim to have 70% of Americans at least partially vaccinated by July 4.

  • Israel says Gaza tower that housed AP doubled as Hamas electronic warfare site

    Israel's military said on Tuesday that a tower block in Gaza housing the U.S.-based Associated Press which was destroyed in an Israeli air strike was also used by the enclave's Islamist rulers Hamas as an electronic warfare site. Israel's destruction of the 12-storey tower, which also housed Qatar-based media group Al Jazeera, during last month's fighting with Hamas and other militants drew international condemnation and calls by Israel's main ally the United States to protect journalists. The al-Jalaa building in Gaza City had been evacuated after its owner received advanced warning of the May 15 strike.

  • Modi Backtracks on India Vaccine Drive After Intense Criticism

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced free vaccinations for all adults in a move prompted by criticism of his administration’s handling of India’s deadly second virus wave and a botched immunization roll out.In a half hour-long address on national television on Monday, Modi said all Indians above the age 18 will be vaccinated for free starting June 21, vowing to speed the inoculation drive. His administration will also procure the shots for the states, reversing an earlier policy

  • Texas Governor Abbott Signs Bill Banning Vaccine Passports

    Republican Texas governor Greg Abbott signed legislation Monday that prohibits businesses and government entities from requiring proof of vaccination in the state.

  • Iran debate puts problems on one man: the outgoing president

    Iran's seven presidential candidates on Tuesday put all the problems of the Islamic Republic squarely on the shoulders of the one man who wasn't there to defend himself: Outgoing President Hassan Rouhani. After a raucous first debate, the aspirants in the three-hour televised debate focused their attention on Rouhani and mocked his administration's “hope” campaign that surrounded its now-tattered 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. “They have mobilized sun and moon and the heavens to make some particular individual become president," said Mohsen Mehralizadeh, the sole reformist approved for the election, referring to Raisi.

  • Ukraine amends statement saying Biden backed NATO membership plan

    The White House and the Ukrainian government initially sent out conflicting official accounts of Monday's phone call between President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.Why it matters: Ukraine's government initially reported on its official website that Biden had "highlighted... the importance of providing the Ukrainian state with a NATO Membership Action Plan," which would put Ukraine on course for membership in the alliance. The White House denied Biden expressed support for suc

  • Despite Trump’s new round of bullying, Fauci says COVID likely didn’t leak from a Chinese lab | Opinion

    Former President Trump still criticizing Fauci for defending China in refusing to say that COVID came from a Chinese lab. The expert says it came from an animal.

  • Bosnia's Mladic orchestrated Europe's worst atrocities since World War Two

    BELGRADE/THE HAGUE (Reuters) -Ratko Mladic was dubbed the "Butcher of Bosnia" for terrorising the capital Sarajevo with a 43-month siege and presiding over the 1995 massacre of up to 8,000 Muslims in a U.N.-designated “safe area”, Europe's worst atrocity since World War Two. The Srebrenica slaughter was the grisly culmination of a 3-1/2-year war in which nationalist Bosnian Serb forces under Mladic pounded Sarajevo daily with artillery, tanks, mortars and heavy machine guns, killing 10,000. The dead from Srebrenica were bulldozed into mass graves over four days in July 1995, some of which were dug up and relocated to remote mountains to hide evidence of the killings.

  • Pro-McConnell PAC to challenge Trump’s primary endorsements

    A super PAC closely aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is prepared to intervene in GOP primaries — and potentially challenge former President Trump — as it looks for the most viable candidates to reclaim the Senate.Driving the news: Trump’s weekend endorsement of Rep. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) in his state's 2022 Senate race put the GOP establishment on notice that party leaders won’t necessarily get to handpick their preferred candidates for the crucial midterms.Stay on top of

  • Watch lava cascade from Icelandic volcano

    The eruption occurred near Fagradalsfjall, a mountain on the Reykjanes Peninsula, around 30 km (19 miles) southwest of the capital.Some four hours after the initial eruption at 2045 GMT - the first on the peninsula since the 12th century - lava covered about one square kilometre or nearly 200 football fields.Eyewitness footage from YouTuber John Bear captured huge volumes of lava cascading down the mountain.Bear said Friday was the last day the eruption site could be accessed for filming and the area is now blocked off by streams of cooled, black lava.

  • Australia says WTO should punish Chinese economic coercion

    The World Trade Organization should penalize “bad behavior when it occurs,” Australia's prime minister said Wednesday ahead of a Group of Seven leaders’ meeting in Britain where he hopes to garner support in a trade dispute with China. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia would be “working with others to buttress the role of the World Trade Organization and to modernize its rulebook where necessary.” “In my discussions with many leaders, I’ve taken great encouragement from the support shown for Australia’s preparedness to withstand economic coercion in recent times,” Morrison said in a speech delivered in the Australian west coast city of Perth before leaving for the G7 meeting in Cornwall.

  • Biden urged to renominate donor who flunked ambassador confirmation under Obama

    Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) has asked President Biden to nominate George Tsunis, a New York hotel executive and major Democratic donor, for an ambassadorship, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.Why it matters: As chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Menendez has the ability to slow-walk any ambassadorial nominee, giving the White House plenty of reasons to placate him on one specific candidate. Tsunis has a checkered political history, though.Get market news worthy of yo

  • Harris avoids optics of vaccine-for-immigration quid pro quo with Mexico

    Vice President Kamala Harris headed back to the U.S. after two days of high-level meetings in Guatemala and Mexico about corruption, human trafficking and migration, but one subject was only briefly touched upon: coronavirus vaccines.Why it matters: Migrant apprehensions at the U.S.-Mexico border remain near 20-year highs. Harris is charged with trying to resolve the root causes for people leaving Central America, issues oftentimes exacerbated by COVID-19 in recent months.Get market news worthy

  • Justice Department directs federal law enforcement to wear body cameras when executing warrants

    Justice Department directs federal law enforcement to wear body cameras when executing warrants

  • Why Some in the UK Are Critical of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Choice of Lilibet

    ET spoke with royal expert Katie Nicholl about the latest addition to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's family.

  • Judge rips Iowa police chief for using stun gun on partiers

    A judge has condemned an Iowa police chief for using his city-issued stun gun to shock guests at two parties in 2016, calling it an “immoral activity” that could have caused serious injuries or death. Judge Nancy Whittenburg recently rejected arguments by Craig Merrill, the police chief in Armstrong, that his deployment of the Taser device in an off-duty, social setting against voluntary participants was not a criminal act. “Merrill did not have justification to use a defensive weapon with the intent to cause pain for entertainment purposes on compliant partygoers,” Whittenburg wrote in a ruling dated May 27.

  • Crews work to reopen Floyd square, activists close it again

    City crews returned early Tuesday to a Minneapolis intersection where a memorial to George Floyd was assembled after his death last year and worked to reopen it to traffic by removing debris and makeshift barriers, only to have activists barricade the area again. Workers using front-end loaders and brooms arrived just before 5 a.m. and cleared the intersection where Floyd was killed, which is informally known as George Floyd Square, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. Last Thursday, city crews removed concrete barriers that blocked traffic at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, but community activists quickly put up makeshift barriers and resumed chanting the name of the Black man whose killing galvanized the racial justice movement.

  • Robert De Niro Reveals Why He Dropped Out of the Lead in 'Big' | THR News

    The 1988 film was directed by the late Penny Marshall and stars Tom Hanks.