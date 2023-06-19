Trump's court sketches make him look too young and attractive, Twitter users say. But the artist says he just draws what he sees.

William J. Hennessy Jr., who sketched Donald Trump's arraignment, at the Depp vs Heard defamation trial in Fairfax, Virginia, U.S., April 21, 2022. Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via REUTERS

Donald Trump was indicted on 37 criminal charges relating to the Mar-a-Lago files last Tuesday.

No cameras were allowed into the courtroom, but three sketch artists captured the scene in real-time.

One artist responded to criticism that he made Trump look too young and thin by saying "I just draw what I see."

Former President Donald Trump appeared in federal court last Tuesday for his arraignment after being indicted on 37 criminal charges related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

There were three artists furiously drawing Trump's likeness on the day, but Twitter was not convinced by one artist's portrayal of the former president, according to the Boston Globe.

Some critics on Twitter said William J. Hennessy Jr., a 65-year-old Virginia resident with 40 years of court sketching under his belt, depicted former President Trump as thinner and younger than he is in reality.

The eagle-eyed tweeters claimed Hennessy made Trump look more like his son Barron Trump, than a 77-year-old man. Another suggested the likeness wasn't bad, but looked similar to photos of the former president 40 years ago.

Others quipped that Trump looked like Clark Kent or the "Prince of Tides" Nick Nolte.

Hennessey appeared unfazed by the criticism and said it was "rare" to get any feedback at all, in an interview with the Globe.

"I don't editorialize," he told the Globe, "I just draw what I see." Hennessey also alluded to the massive pressure sketch artists are under in these hearings, adding "It was a pretty stressful day, a long day."

