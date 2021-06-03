Trump's daughter-in-law Lara tells Fox News there are 'no plans' for him to be reinstated as president in August

Lara Trump, the wife of Donald Trump's son Eric, at the Republican National Convention in 2020. Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

Lara Trump pushed back on the theory that Donald Trump could be reinstalled as president in August.

"There are no plans for Donald Trump to be in the White House in August," she told Fox News.

The election-fraud conspiracists Mike Lindell and Sidney Powell have pushed the baseless theory.

Sign up for the 10 Things in Politics daily newsletter.

Lara Trump on Thursday pushed back on the baseless notion that her father-in-law, former President Donald Trump, could be reinstated in August.

"As far as I know, there are no plans for Donald Trump to be in the White House in August," she told the "Fox & Friends" cohost Brian Kilmeade.

"Maybe there's something I don't know, Brian, but no, I think that that is a lot of folks getting a little worked up about something just because maybe there wasn't enough pushback from the Republican side. So no, I have not heard any plans for Donald Trump to be installed in the White House in August."

She also appeared to blame mainstream media outlets for reporting that Trump believes he'll be reinstalled. "I think you should take a look at who those networks are and who is pushing that story out," she said.

Read more: Inside Biden's brain trust: Meet the 7 confidants who huddle with the president in his exclusive strategy sessions

Lara, the wife of Trump's son Eric, became a Fox News contributor in March and is rumored to be a contender for the Republican nomination for a Senate seat in North Carolina.

The idea that Trump will be back in the White House in the summer stems from MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who has spent months pushing false and preposterous claims that the 2020 election was rigged.

Lindell first claimed in an appearance on Steve Bannon's podcast in March that he would be presenting bombshell evidence to the Supreme Court of foreign countries and "communism coming in" and stealing the election from Trump. This evidence, he claimed, would result in Trump being reinstalled in August.

Story continues

Sidney Powell, a lawyer who's filed several failed election-related lawsuits and pushed outlandish conspiracy theories about hacked voting machines, shared the baseless reinstatement theory at a conference of QAnon supporters in Dallas over the weekend.

On Tuesday, The New York Times' Maggie Haberman reported that the theory had made its way to Trump - she said he'd been telling allies that he thinks he'll be reinstated in a couple of months.

Aside from Lindell's lack of evidence of this massive fraud, there is no constitutional mechanism for the Supreme Court to overturn an election; the president is elected state by state through the Electoral College, not by a national vote.

There is also no constitutional framework for a former president to be reinstated.

The only way for President Joe Biden to be removed from office at this point would be through impeachment - and that wouldn't result in Trump being reinstalled either.

Read the original article on Business Insider