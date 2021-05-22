Trump's DC hotel raised prices to keep QAnon conspiracy theorists from booking rooms, according to a leaked police memo

Kevin Shalvey
·1 min read
trump hotel
Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C. Noam Galai/WireImage

A leaked internal police memo said former President Donald Trump's Washington DC hotel raised prices on March 4 to keep QAnon conspiracy theorists away.

"MPD's Intelligence Division confirmed with Trump Hotel management that they raised their rates as a security tactic to prevent protestors from booking rooms at their hotel should anyone travel to D.C.," said a Metropolitan Police Department's intelligence briefing, which was obtained by The Daily Dot and The Guardian.

Dated February 8, the memo included a reference to an Insider story published the day prior. Forbes reported room rates at the hotel had been increased for March 3-4. QAnon theorists had predicted Trump would retake the White House with an inauguration on March 4.

The memo said officers were told by management at Trump's hotel that they didn't have "any credible information regarding an event actually taking place on that date."

Officers also had checked hotel reservations in the DC area, noting that they weren't "showing any noticeable increase in hotel reservations for this timeframe," according to the memo.

About 250 GB of data from the MPD was leaked this month after a ransomware attack. The data included documents detailing "Operation Stormbreaker," a plan by right-wing militia group Boogaloo Boois to incite violence in Washington.

Read the original article on Business Insider

