Trump's deployment of US soldiers to Colombia 'could trigger war with Venezuela'

In this May 3, 2020 photo, security forces guard the shore area and a boat in which authorities claim a group of armed men landed - AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File

Members of Colombia’s opposition are warning that the deployment of US troops in the country is illegal, and that it could hamper the country’s fragile peace process and spark an international conflict.

“This could turn into a war that has nothing to do with us,” Senator Armando Benedetti told reporters.

The country’s minister of defence insists the American soldiers are only present in a support capacity and says the deployment does not need congressional approval.

“Regardless of whether it’s illegal or not, it’s a blow to the peace process,” said Senator Iván Cepeda. “It will fuel violence in areas that are already volatile.”

US forces will support the Colombian military in counter narcotics operations in rural regions, where the Colombian government is struggling to establish a state presence, including along the Venezuelan border, a stronghold of the Marxist guerrillas, the National Liberation Army (ELN).

ELN commanders told The Telegraph that Donald Trump, the US president, is playing a dangerous game. Israel Ramírez Pineda, a senior ELN commander, otherwise known as Pablo Beltran, claimed Mr Trump’s actions could lead to war or allow an unplanned confrontation to spiral out of control.

“It could be a prelude to World War Three,” he said. “The US is committed to overthrowing the Venezuelan regime and now it’s going to do it with the help of the Colombian government.”

The ELN's stronghold is along the Colombian-Venezuelan border - RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP/Getty Images More

Peace campaigner Léon Valencia also believes the deployment of US troops is a smokescreen for intervention. “Look at where some of the troops will be based,” he said.

“In strategic positions along the border. That’s no coincidence.”

In April, the US deployed naval warships to the Caribbean, specifically to target narcotraffickers, who work out of Venezuela.

Then last month, Venezuela arrested two former members of American special forces after a botched attempt to remove Venezuelan president, Nicolas Maduro, from power.

Diplomatic tensions increased further recently with the arrival of five Iranian oil tankers in Venezuela carrying more than a million barrels of fuel, in violation of US sanctions.

“It’s a direct challenge to the US in its own backyard,” said Mr Beltran. “Venezuela has become a theatre of war, which pits the world’s greatest enemies against each other.”

The ELN are operational across large parts of Colombia as well as inside parts of Venezuela, a key ally. They have always denied their involvement in organised crime.

Maduro supporters attend a rally against Donald Trump (file photo) - REUTERS/Carlos Jasso More