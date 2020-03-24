Trump's desire to restart the economy alarms officials in states hit hard by coronavirus

For the past three days, President Trump has publicly embraced the view that the measures taken to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak should not come at the expense of the U.S. economy.

After initially going along with the social distancing recommendations of the medical experts on his coronavirus task force, and praising the decisions of governors in states that had instituted lockdowns to keep COVID-19 infections from worsening, Trump signaled a new approach in a Sunday night tweet.

WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2020

During Monday’s task force press briefing, which was not attended by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading expert on infectious diseases in the country, Trump employed an analogy to make the case that the benefits of public health were outweighed by the disruption and losses suffered by the U.S. economy.

“You look at automobile accidents,” Trump said, “which are far greater than any numbers we’re talking about. That doesn't mean we're going to tell everybody no more driving of cars.”

Trump’s concern about the economy is understandable, but the point made by many commentators that the crippling recession facing the country will result in an elevated number of deaths is belied by studies of the Great Depression that found no clear connection.

Still, Trump has become the first head of state to address this calculus head on, and his Monday press conference came as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivered a forceful address announcing his decision to lock down his country in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which he called “the biggest threat this country has faced for decades.”

On Tuesday, when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a lockdown of that country’s 1.3 billion people to try to prevent an inundation of its health care system, Trump continued to press his point that a better strategy would be for Americans to return to work while somehow adhering to social distancing protocol.

Our people want to return to work. They will practice Social Distancing and all else, and Seniors will be watched over protectively & lovingly. We can do two things together. THE CURE CANNOT BE WORSE (by far) THAN THE PROBLEM! Congress MUST ACT NOW. We will come back strong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2020

Trump’s view has been cheered on by some in his administration, including White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow.

“I think that public health includes economic health. That's the key point and it's not either/or. It's not either/or. And that's why we're taking a fresh look at it,” Kudlow said.

But as Johnson told the British people on Monday, the choice of not instituting harsh lockdown measures guarantees a higher number of deaths due to the spread of the coronavirus, as well as from ailments that an overburdened health care system might have otherwise treated.

“Without a huge national effort to halt the growth of this virus, there will come a moment when no health service in the world could possibly cope, because there won’t be enough ventilators, enough intensive care beds, enough doctors and nurses,” Johnson said.

The death calculus has long been part of the coronavirus story, just as it was during the 2002 outbreak of the SARS virus that killed 774 people around the world, the 2009 H1N1 pandemic that killed at least 18,036 people or the 2013 Ebola outbreak in West Africa that killed 11,323.

While Trump pointed out Monday that seasonal flu could kill 60,000 Americans this year, a British report released earlier this month predicted that as many as 2.2 million U.S. residents could die from the coronavirus. That projection, in conjunction with a steep rise in the number of cases reported in the U.S. despite inadequate testing, was more than enough for some governors to begin instituting lockdowns.

Following Trump’s Monday press conference, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick went on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program and made the death calculus personal, saying he would be “all in” on risking his own life to keep “the whole country” from being “sacrificed.”