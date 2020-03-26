Trump's 'Disaster Diplomacy' Has So Far Had Few Results

WASHINGTON — As the coronavirus raced across the globe earlier this year, the Trump administration offered assistance to a pair of longtime U.S. enemies, Iran and North Korea. The responses hardly amounted to a diplomatic breakthrough.

The Iranians angrily dismissed the offer, calling it insincere and demanding broader relief from crippling U.S. sanctions. The North Koreans, angry with the United States over stalled nuclear negotiations, said they appreciated the offer but did not publicly accept, warning of “big difficulties” in their relationship with the United States.

But the two cases illustrate the way President Donald Trump continues to pursue his foreign policy goals amid the pandemic, and the way the virus is shaping his approach. Administration officials see the crisis as creating new opportunities, but it also brings new risks as China and Russia seek to take advantage of a moment of perceived weakness and disarray for their U.S. adversaries.

Experts call it disaster diplomacy — the way nations use disasters like earthquakes, tsunamis and diseases to advance their agendas overseas. Historically, that has involved local catastrophes; now Trump and other world leaders are calibrating their political responses to a crisis afflicting all of humanity.

“It’s clear that coronavirus is going to affect almost every aspect of American foreign policy for quite a while,” said Richard Fontaine, a former National Security Council official during the administration of President George W. Bush who is now chief executive of the Center for a New American Security.

Already, Fontaine said, the virus has accelerated competition between the United States and China, and could hasten the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere to keep them safe from the pandemic.

China’s government has promoted disinformation blaming the United States for creating the virus, and is positioning itself as a global leader against the pandemic, which the United States is struggling to contain. One of the country’s most prominent businessmen, Alibaba founder Jack Ma, who is close to the country’s leaders, recently offered to donate masks and test kits to help Americans fight the outbreak, a gesture underscoring the Trump administration’s belated response.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the Russian Embassy in Washington quoted its ambassador, Anatoly Antonov, making a similar gesture — offering test kits, which have been in short supply. And the Kremlin-funded English language media outlet RT published an op-ed on Wednesday which praised President Vladimir Putin for bravely donning a hazmat suit during a visit to a Moscow hospital, contrasting his leadership with that of Trump, who it said was sidelining experts and popping off for a “slack-jawed press corps.”

In an implicit challenge to U.S. policy against other adversaries, two top United Nations officials, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Michelle Bachelet, the high commissioner for human rights, this week called for the easing of financial sanctions against economically strapped countries so that they could confront the spreading virus. Bachelet said the economic penalties could impede medical treatment in Iran, Venezuela, Cuba, North Korea and Zimbabwe — all of which are sanctioned by the United States.

Speaking to reporters on March 22, Trump cast himself as a providing relief to at least two of those nations. “On North Korea, Iran, and others, we are open for helping other countries. It is a very serious time,” Trump said, adding that he had offered “a glad hand" to “many other countries,” although he did not specify which ones.

With Iran’s health care system swamped by one of the world’s worst outbreaks of the coronavirus, the State Department said last month that it was “prepared to assist the Iranian people in their response efforts,” a message conveyed through the Swiss government, which acts as an intermediary between Washington and Tehran.

The State Department could not clarify precisely what sort of assistance the Trump administration offered. But the gesture was a shift for an administration that has worked to undermine Iran’s government in every way it can, and which imposed new economic sanctions on Tehran as recently as last week.