Trump's exit from the White House was 'not an easy transition' and 'took some time to get used to,' report says

Oma Seddiq
3 min read
donald trump
Donald Trump speaks to supporters at Joint Base Andrews before boarding Air Force One for his last time as president on January 20, 2021. Pete Marovich - Pool/Getty Images

  • Former President Donald Trump did not have an easy transition out of the White House, per CNN.

  • His shift out of the spotlight "took some time to get used to," a source close to Trump said.

  • Trump has tried to keep a firm grip on the political world.

Former presidents typically enjoy becoming private citizens again, taking a much-needed break from the whirlwind of politics and the stress of the most powerful job in the country - but not Donald Trump, CNN reported on Wednesday.

Upon arriving at his Mar-a-Lago residence in West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump was unhappy with his newfound seclusion and it took him several weeks to adjust, one person close to the former president told CNN. The source said they had to field multiple phone calls from a disgruntled Trump during that time.

"Most people would leave the White House relieved to have the weight of the world lifted off their shoulders, but for him it was a reality that took some time to get used to," the source told CNN. "Those first few weeks, it was not an easy transition."

In his first few weeks out of office, Trump remained focused on exacting revenge against GOP members who he believed wrongfully betrayed him after the 2020 presidential election and the Capitol insurrection on January 6. His targets were the 10 House Republicans who voted for his impeachment and other lawmakers who publicly blamed him for the riot, CNN reported.

Allies close to Trump advised him to ease up on the harsh rhetoric toward the GOP and instead aim his furor at Democrats, namely President Joe Biden and his agenda, according to CNN.

"I think the radicalism of the Democrats is going to rebound enormously to Trump's benefit and he would be better off to focus on the Democrats," former House Speaker Newt Gingrich told CNN. "He has enough friends to go after disloyal Republicans."

Trump has more recently been trying to maintain his grip on the Republican Party by keeping up his connections with the political world, CNN reported. He has endorsed GOP candidates through his leadership political action committee and hosted events for Republican groups and allies at his resort. Trump has also been rumored to launch a 2024 presidential bid, but has not made any formal announcement yet.

Trump has made time for leisure in his post-White House life. He starts most days at his golf course followed by a lunch with friends, who told CNN that he's been avoiding the buffet line.

He also still complains about press coverage that he is not pleased with and shares articles with his advisers that highlight his achievements, a source told CNN. However, he watches less TV now, the source added.

