Trump's failed attempt to enforce Omarosa's NDA in court may unleash a new wave of embarrassing disclosures, said the lawyer who beat him

Donald Trump failed in a legal bid to enforce an NDA after a judge ruled it invalid.

Trump was trying to sue Omarosa Newman for speaking out, but it didn't work.

Newman's lawyer said the case would encourage other ex Trump staff to defy their NDAs.

Former President Donald Trump may have brought about a wave of embarrassing disclosures by taking a former staffer to court only to lose his case, her lawyer predicted.

It came after Trump sued Omarosa Manigault Newman, among the first of many former staffers to disparage him in a tell-all book.

In a ruling filed late last week, Trump lost a three-year legal battle trying to enforce a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) with Manigault Newman.

The book, called "Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House," was a deeply critical account of the year she spent working for Trump between 2017 and 2018.

Manigault Newman's attorney John Phillips said after the ruling that it would encourage other Trump staffers who had been reluctant to speak because of NDAs.

"People who signed these NDAs should sleep better and speak more freely," Manigault Newman's attorney John Phillips told the legal publication Law & Crime.

"Kudos to Omarosa Manigault Newman for coming forward and taking this on."

Even before the ruling, many Trump staffers published unflattering books about him

But there are still more senior aides who signed NDAs, The Washington Post reported.

Trump's legal team alleged that Manigault Newman broke a clause of the NDA requiring her not to discuss her time working for Trump at all.

As well as criticizing Trump in her book, she also made multiple media appearances in which she disparaged him, Trump's legal team argued.

But a judge ruled in a summary judgment dated September 24 that the NDA was not legally enforceable under New York law. He said it was too vaguely worded and broad in its scope, and therefore can't be enforced.

"The agreement definitely imposes on [the] respondent an obligation to never say anything remotely critical of Mr. Trump Trump, or his or his family members' interests, for the rest of her life. Such a burden is certainly unreasonable," Arbitrator T. Andrew Brown wrote in the judgment.

He added that the terms of the agreement were "vague, indefinite, and therefore void and unenforceable."

Trump will now be required to provide a "reasonable" settlement to cover Manigault Newman's legal fees and costs, Law & Crime reported.

