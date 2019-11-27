Trump's Florida rally includes cursing and claims people want to change the name of Thanksgiving

President Trump had a lot to say during his rally in Sunrise, Florida, Tuesday night.

Over the course of about 90 minutes, Trump spent a considerable amount of time railing against Democrats and the House impeachment inquiry. They are "maniacs" pushing a "deranged" narrative, Trump said, adding that Democrats just want to "rip our nation apart." Ignoring polls that show otherwise, Trump claimed that he "won these last two weeks so solidly," and people are saying the whole impeachment matter is "really bulls--t."

Trump brought up his health, and rumors that surrounded his unannounced visit to Walter Reed Medical Center, declaring that if he "didn't feel great" he "wouldn't be ranting and raving" at a rally. Fresh off of his pardon of two turkeys named Bread and Butter, Trump also made the odd claim that there are people in this world who "don't want to use the name Thanksgiving. And that was true also with Christmas, but now everyone is using Christmas again."

He made sure to turn on the charm for his Florida supporters, telling them they are the "super elite" and "successful as hell. You're smarter. You're better looking. You're sharper." In September, Trump officially changed his primary residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach, Florida, and he said he was looking forward to voting in the Sunshine State. "Together, we will win back the House, we will hold the Senate, and we will keep that beautiful, beautiful White House," Trump declared.

