Trump's Fumbling Rally For J.D. Vance Clashed With Big Ohio State Football Game

Ohioans were glued to their TV screens Saturday night during Donald Trump’s rally for Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance. But they were far more likely to be watching a critical Ohio State football game rather than anything political.

The fumbling schedule for the rally was so very unfortunately held the very same time as an important Ohio State game against the University of Toledo (the Buckeyes won 49-21). That happened because Trump and Vance “apparently don’t know how Ohio works,” Mediaite quipped last week. The Columbus Dispatch reported last week that a record-breaking 10.5 million viewers tuned in to Ohio State’s game against the University of Notre Dame earlier this month.

No one was happier about the goof up than Democrat Tim Ryan, who’s running against hedge-fund founder Vance.

Ryan even made a campaign ad mocking it, turning the rally into another kind of football game — for losers.

Ryan’s conclusion: “J.D. Vance is playing Ohio.”

Trump touted Vance in his Youngstown speech. But he also spent much of the time complaining about several investigations into his own suspect activities, which he perceives as persecution. He also lamented — to music — the dark, apocalyptic chaos of current times as supporters gave him a raised arm, single finger “salute” that some described as a QAnon gesture.

The New York Times reported Friday that candidates Trump touts at his rallies are not all happy about it.

Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate for Senate in Pennsylvania, suddenly appeared to distance himself from Trump once he won his primary to broaden his appeal for the general election. He did, however, dutifully attend Trump’s rally early this month in Pennsylvania.

Trump, in an apparent response to the Times story, insisted to the crowd in typically vulgar Trump-speak that Vance is “kissing my ass.”

He also claimed in a Truth Social post earlier in the day that “both J.D. Vance and Dr. Oz asked me to do big rallies for them.” He added: “Look at the massive crowds. Both candidates wanted this — and I delivered.”

Story continues

But the Times reported that neither candidate asked him to hold the rallies.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...