Trump's fundraising groups have over $122 million in cash

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Fundraising groups run by former U.S. President Donald Trump have amassed more than $122 million in cash after raising over $51 million in the second half of 2021, Trump's office said on Monday.

In the statement announcing the fundraising haul, Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich said the former leader's movement "is set to crash across the midterms and carry forward all the way through 2024."

Trump aims to help his Republican party seize control of Congress in November's midterm congressional elections. He has not said whether he will run for president again in 2024 after his defeat by Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 election, though Trump would be the clear favorite for his party's presidential nomination.

Trump's main fundraising committee, known as Save America, has contributed $1.35 million to "like-minded causes and endorsed candidates," Trump's office said.

The average donation for all of Trump's political committees was $31, according to the statement.

