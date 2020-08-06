Trump is going to say wild and stupid things to distract voters. Ignore him.

President Donald Trump at a signing ceremony for the Great American Outdoors Act at the White House on Tuesday.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The world is sick, the economy is collapsing, and the US has handled the coronavirus pandemic worse than any other developed nation. And Donald Trump is the president.

Under his leadership, the US and the world are in a terrible place — and far worse off than they had to be. This is the Trump legacy.

Trump and his campaign will do anything to change the subject, including saying crazy and stupid things. They're distractions. Ignore them.

If your right-wing aunt or uncle claims to have seen the top-secret globalist plans to have AOC secretly run the Treasury during a Biden administration, don't argue with them about how that's BS — just say, "Trump is a failure: Prove me wrong."

It's 89 days (as of Thursday) to the US presidential election, the dog days of campaign season, the all-too-brief period when the country actually pays attention.

The world is sick, the economy is collapsing, and the US has handled the coronavirus pandemic worse than any other developed nation. The commander-in-chief responsible for America's disastrous state of affairs, President Donald Trump, is running for reelection.

He and his campaign have already shown they'll do anything to change the subject — including invoking baseless conspiracy theories, stoking fears of a coming socialist revolution, and attacking the integrity of the election itself.

Don't let them change the subject. This election is a referendum on Trump, the architect of our disaster.

Stay focused, because Trump's awfulness is old news

Mike Dukakis had a good shot at beating George HW Bush in the 1988 election, but his campaign never recovered from an ill-conceived mid-September photo op of the diminutive Massachusetts governor standing in an Abrams battle tank.

By contrast, Trump was widely expected to lose to Hillary Clinton in 2016, particularly after the release of the "Access Hollywood" tape in which he bragged about grabbing women he just met by their genitals. But he won the election a month later.

Trump is seemingly impervious to the campaign gaffe.

During the 2016 campaign, he insulted military veterans, he demonstrated shocking ignorance of basic national defense systems, and he frequently said things that made no sense. None of it mattered.

And after 3 1/2 years in power he has proved he will not be changed by the office. There's almost nothing he can say or do that can shock us anymore.

That's why Americans, whatever their political affiliation, should ignore the dust storm the Trump campaign is trying to kick into our eyes.

The next time Trump says something racist, hold on to your outrage, but don't take the bait. It's nothing new, after all.

The next time Trump floats a ridiculous, slanderous conspiracy theory, just yawn.

The next time Trump tries to paint the 30-year-old socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as the real power of the "Democrat Party," with the 77-year-old former Vice President Joe Biden merely serving as a "Weekend at Bernie's" stand-in, give him points for creativity, but ignore the red-baiting.

This election is about Trump — anything else is just noise

There's apparently nothing Trump could do to lose his stalwart base of Always Trumpers.

Everybody else needs to hold on tight to reality for the remaining roller-coaster days of the election.

All of Trump's rank stupidity, racist dog whistling, and tinfoil-hat speculating of the past four-plus years is about to violently jerk us around for the next three months. It will take discipline and focus to keep from becoming collectively disoriented.

YouTuber sensationalists will continue peddling apocalyptic narratives that the recent protests — some violent — portend a new civil war.

Trump will retweet QAnon accounts spreading bogus theories about Dr. Anthony Fauci being an agent of the Deep State trying to bring down what they believe is a wildly successful MAGA movement.

The Trump campaign will continue to paint the center-left Biden as a "vessel for the radical left's takeover," as the Republican National Committee's rapid-response director, Steve Guest, put it.

It's important to not get too used to the most despicable aspects of Trump's character — his racism and conspiracy-mongering, in particular. We, as a nation, should aspire to once again get to a place where such behavior is disqualifying for electoral office. Until then, resist feeding into Trump's toxic traps by simply holding the man in power to account.

If your right-wing aunt or uncle claims to have seen the top-secret globalist plan to have AOC secretly run the Treasury during a Biden administration, don't argue with them about how that's BS — just say, "Trump is a failure: Prove me wrong."

Should a pro-Trump social-media connection try to suck you down the rabbit hole of Trump's insanity, make the person remember the start of the pandemic when he said the coronavirus would magically disappear.

Remember that he made wearing masks the stupidest of partisan political gamesmanship.

Remember that he's trying to cut off federal funding to coronavirus testing sites because he knows more positive tests are bad for his approval ratings.

And remember that he's doing everything he can to undermine the integrity of the coming election and doing nothing to ensure all registered voters have the ability to place their ballots without risking their lives.

Ignore the noise coming from Trumpworld. We've seen that movie already.

Just hand the president the bill for the past four years.

