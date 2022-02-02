Trump's heir? Some supporters eye DeSantis as alternative

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JILL COLVIN
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
  • Ron DeSantis
    Ron DeSantis
    American politician

CONROE, Texas (AP) — There was something different next to the “TRUMP WON!” T-shirts, the “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN” hats and the “LET’S GO BRANDON” flags for sale at former President Donald Trump’s recent Texas rally: a collection of “DeSantis 2024” bumper stickers.

Nikki Rye, who lives in Florida and has been selling Trump gear at his events since 2015, said the merchandise hyping her state's Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, “is a very, very sought-after item." Beyond the stickers, a life-size cutout of DeSantis stood at one side of her shop, with Trump flanking the other.

As Trump aims for a political comeback, the DeSantis memorabilia signaled a shift emerging among the MAGA faithful. While the vast majority of the more than two dozen people interviewed at his rally at a Texas fairground cheered the prospect of another Trump White House bid, some began to concede that there might be better options.

And for anyone toying with a Trump alternative, DeSantis topped the list.

They were people like Kim Mitchell, 62, who lives in Canyon Lake, Texas, and was overjoyed to be seeing Trump in person. She and her husband have been longtime supporters; a Trump flag hangs proudly in his automotive garage. And if Trump goes through with another run, they both say they'll support him.

But Mitchell said she could see the benefits of a less polarizing alternative.

“You know, there’s several people out there that seem to have the same beliefs that he does. And people don’t hate them,” she said, blaming Biden’s victory on a combination of election fraud — which election officials and courts have rejected — and the visceral dislike Trump inspires. “I hate to say that because I feel like I’m being disloyal.”

But she's not alone.

A recent poll from The Associated Press-Center for Public Affairs Research found that while 71% of Republicans have a favorable opinion of Trump, a smaller percentage — 56% — want him to run again in 2024. The poll found 44% of Republicans do not want Trump to run.

Meanwhile, a recent NBC poll found that, by a 20-point margin, Republicans now identify more as supporters of the Republican Party than supporters of Trump — a reversal from the sentiment before the 2020 election.

Longtime GOP pollster Frank Luntz, who has conducted focus groups of voter opinion, said Republicans have fractured into three distinct blocs: those who have moved on from Trump, those who “will follow him off a cliff," and those who “really appreciate him, follow him, are still strongly favorable towards him," but are looking for another option.

“He still has a core of somewhere between one-third and 40% that will vote for him no matter what," Luntz said. “But it is now a minority. It was the majority up until six months ago. But it is now the minority.”

The cracks in support are forming as Trump often appears more interested in relitigating the 2020 election than focusing on issues affecting voters' daily lives, such as inflation. That could give an opening to someone like DeSantis, who has branded himself in Trump's mold, but has less baggage in national politics.

“I’ve been hearing about that DeSantis guy. He would be a good next one to run," said Kathy Miguez, 58, who lives in Dayton, Texas, and works in a grocery store. “From what I hear, he’s a lot like Trump."

For the last two years, DeSantis has deftly used the COVID-19 pandemic as a springboard to GOP stardom by portraying Florida as a beacon of freedom, even as public health experts have slammed as reckless and dangerous his hostility to basic public health precautions.

He has leaned further into policies that energize the GOP base as he runs for reelection, pledging to create a law enforcement agency to investigate alleged election crimes and pushing a bill that would prohibit schools and businesses from making white people feel “discomfort” when they teach students or train employees about discrimination.

Representatives for Trump and DeSantis did not respond to requests for comment for this story. But people close to the former president say he has been keeping a close eye on the governor, even as both men have dismissed talk of tension as a media creation.

Trump, who credits himself for DeSantis' win as governor, has been miffed by DeSantis' refusal to rule out a 2024 run if Trump moves forward, according to people familiar with his thinking.

The gamesmanship recently bubbled into the open, with Trump slamming politicians like DeSantis who refuse to disclose whether they have received COVID-19 booster shots as “gutless." DeSantis, in turn, said one of his biggest regrets in office was not speaking out louder against the COVID-19 precautions Trump urged in the early days of the pandemic. Trump has since largely avoided mentioning vaccinations, spending time railing against mandates instead.

Trump is still the overwhelming favorite among GOP voters and all signs suggest the 2024 nomination is his if he wants it. His political committee announced Monday that it has more than $122 million cash on hand, after raising more than $50 million in the second half of last year. And he still manages to draw crowds of many thousands to remote fairgrounds more than a year after leaving elected office.

But up until now, Trump has maintained a vise-like grip on the party’s base, making any cracks in support notable. The openness to alternate candidates underscores how Trumpism is no longer a cult of personality about one man, but a larger movement that includes candidates like the conspiracy-mongering Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who have embraced Trump's policy positions and replicated his attention-grabbing tactics.

That includes, for now, DeSantis, whom many see as a potential Trump 2024 running mate and a 2028 presidential contender.

“I think Trump is paving a way to open it up for DeSantis to run in 2028," said Thor Pearson, 32, who lives in El Paso. "And I would be absolutely happy because DeSantis is a great Republican. I think he’s doing everything right,”

Of course, there are others on the fringes, like a woman who insisted Trump would be reinstalled as president “imminently." Others maintain, counter to reality, that he is currently the president of the United States.

But most remain all-in on Trump in 2024.

“We’re hoping. We’re praying,” he runs in 2024, said Janice Shelton, 55, who lives in Austin and said Trump is the best option because “he’s already tried and true.”

“DeSantis is never gonna pull a crowd like this. He’s just never gonna do it,” she said.

“It’s a no-brainer. He’s 100% going to run," echoed Jonathan Riches, 45, of Tampa, Florida, who was attending his 41st Trump rally after sleeping in his rental car overnight. Riches said he would support any future candidate who receives Trump's endorsement, but believes DeSantis “will be president one day, for sure.”

“I do think that Trump is going to hand the baton to him," he said, adding that that “could be possible in 2024.”

And many maintain that Trump is the best possible candidate.

“We like Ron DeSantis. ... But to get us out of the hole that we’re in now, I think we need Trump to run again,” said Susan Roland, 63, who lives in Sugarland, Texas, and was among the hundreds of Trump supporters who protested outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“I think he’s the only one with the intestinal fortitude to put our country back,” echoed her husband, Perry, 62.

Looking forward, said Mitchell of Canyon Lake: “I feel that Donald Trump will do what’s best for our nation. And if it’s not him running for president, it’s him being very involved in what happens."

“It has to be somebody that truly believes in Trump and that will listen to Trump, even if he’s just whispering in their ear and telling them," she added. “I like to think of Trump as being the one in the back, you know, pushing everybody up."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dangerous Trump Is In 'Burn-It-All-Down Mode,' Warns NYT Reporter Maggie Haberman

    He "really doesn't care anymore" and is going for broke, so far without major consequences, as usual, says Haberman.

  • Litman: OK, Justice Department, you have plenty of evidence to indict Trump now

    Just the publicly available evidence is sufficient to bring an indictment against Trump for the federal crime of obstructing Congress' certification of the election results.

  • Ex-President Bush backs two high-profile Republicans slammed by Trump

    Former President George W. Bush gave money to the reelection campaigns of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) in the final months of 2021, a show of support for two of former President Trump's top Republican targets of the 2022 midterm elections.According to Federal Election Commission filings, Bush funneled two separate donations of $2,900 to Cheney in late October - the maximum contribution an individual can give a...

  • Trump: Pence Should Be Investigated for Not Reversing My Election Loss

    Reuters/Carlos BarriaFormer President Donald Trump has urged congressional Jan. 6 investigators to open up a probe against his former vice president, Mike Pence, over his refusal to help Trump overturn the 2020 election result.Pence and Trump haven’t been on speaking terms since last year, when the then-VP went against Trump’s orders and fulfilled his duty to certify Joe Biden’s election victory in Congress. But their relationship plumbed new depths Tuesday, when Trump released a statement sayin

  • NY Attorney General Letitia James reacts to Trump calling her ‘racist’ over lawsuit: ‘We will win’

    New York Attorney General Letitia James has emerged as a powerful figure since launching several high-profile investigations, including probes into […] The post NY Attorney General Letitia James reacts to Trump calling her ‘racist’ over lawsuit: ‘We will win’ appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Trump, citing New York prosecutor's email, decries probe as political

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump and his family on Tuesday called a civil investigation of their business practices "selective prosecution," arguing that an email by New York state's top prosecutor to her supporters showed she was motivated by politics. The Trumps are trying to stop Attorney General Letitia James from forcing Trump and two of his adult children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, to testify in the probe into whether their family business misrepresented the value of its assets for financial benefit. Neither Trump nor his children have been accused of criminal wrongdoing.

  • House Speaker Rusty Bowers didn't just kill a bill to veto our vote. He stoned the thing

    House Speaker Rusty Bowers has once again refused to give into the collective psychosis that has affected so many of his Republica colleagues.

  • South Carolina candidate for governor says he’s switching parties after $15 wage split

    “By refusing to adhere to this important party platform issue, Mr. Cunningham has created great division within the Democratic Party,” Gary Votour said.

  • 'Just Not Smart': George Conway Lays Into Trump's 'Incriminating' Statement

    "Somebody really should read him his Miranda rights. He has the right to remain silent," the conservative attorney said.

  • If Trump Is Right About Pence, Kamala Harris Picks The Next President, Quips Dem Lawmaker

    Trump's Twitter critics hail fair turnabout.

  • Cawthorn sues N.C. elections board over reelection challenge

    Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) sued members of the North Carolina State Board of Elections on Monday, saying it does not have the authority to prevent him from running for re-election.Driving the news: North Carolina voters in January petitioned the NCSBE to disqualify Cawthorn from running because of his involvement in the rally that preceded the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThat challenge argues

  • George Conway Says Trump Is ‘Incriminating’ Himself: ‘Not a Smart Man’

    During a CNN appearance, Conway said someone should read Trump his rights

  • Trump tore up records turned over to House Capitol attack committee

    National Archives says it received ripped-up documents from White House, while Trump says Pence should be investigated Donald Trump at a rally in Conroe, Texas, at the weekend. Trump said on Tuesday Mike Pence should be investigated by the Capitol attack committee. Photograph: Brian Cahn/Zuma/Rex/Shutterstock Some of the White House records turned over to the House committee investigating the January 6 attack were ripped up by Donald Trump, the National Archives said. It also emerged on Tuesday

  • Ohio secretary of state finds 27 potentially illegal votes

    Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R) has referred just 27 potential instances of illegal votes cast in the 2020 presidential election to state and local prosecutors for investigation, an indication of what he called a secure election two years ago.In a press release Tuesday, LaRose said his office had identified 62 potential cases of election fraud in recent years. Of those, 31 were noncitizens who registered to vote but did not cast a...

  • Trump's Grip on GOP Faces New Strains

    About halfway into his Texas rally Saturday evening, Donald Trump pivoted toward the teleprompter and away from a meandering set of grievances to rattle off a tightly prepared list of President Joe Biden’s failings and his own achievements. “Let’s simply compare the records,” Trump said, as supporters in “Trump 2024” shirts cheered behind him, framed perfectly in the television shot. Trump, who later went on to talk about “that beautiful, beautiful house that happens to be white,” has left incre

  • A Columbus man was one of Trump’s fake electors in Georgia. Will legal issues follow?

    Joseph Brannan was one of 16 Republican presidential electors who cast their ballots for Donald Trump and falsely claimed he won the state. Could he face state or criminal charges? What to know.

  • Poll: Abbott leads GOP primary, O'Rourke by wide margins

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) appears comfortably ahead of both Republicans who are challenging him in the March primary election and the well-funded Democrat he is likely to face in November’s general election, a new poll has found.

  • No. 2 Senate Republican praises election official for standing up to Trump

    Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) on Tuesday praised former acting Deputy Homeland Security Secretary Ken Cuccinelli for rebuffing a request from former President Trump to seize voting machines following the 2020 presidential election.Thune said he was relieved that Cuccinelli and other officials pushed back against Trump's effort to seize voting machines in an attempt to change the outcome of the election, which President Biden won by 74...

  • How Matt Gaetz’s Battered Campaign Bled Almost $100,000 in 2021

    Greg NashFederal sex crime investigations don’t pay.That appears to be one takeaway—among many—from the year that has befallen beleaguered Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).After two breakneck fundraising quarters to kick off 2021, his campaign committee, Friends of Matt Gaetz, ended with a $94,838.65 loss on the year, according to a report filed on Monday with the Federal Election Commission.Those first six months saw record fundraising for the three-term Republican, and it likely would have been a banner

  • Candidate to replace Devin Nunes drops out of race, making GOP's Conway clear frontrunner

    Connie Conway's path to Congress gets clearer as Nathan Magisg drops out of race to replace Devin Nunes.