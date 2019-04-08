Trump's homeland security chief Kirstjen Nielsen resigns

US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced the departure of Homeland Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, underscoring his intent to toughen immigration policy amid a surge in illegal crossings along the southern border.

Ms Nielsen's exit marks the end of a difficult relationship with her boss, who was said to be unhappy with her performance despite her unswerving loyalty and full-throated defense of the president's most controversial policies.

During her 18 months at the helm of the powerful agency, the 46-year-old became synonymous with the controversial practice of separating children from their parents, making her a frequent target of progressive groups and the Democratic opposition who repeatedly called on her to resign.

None of this, however, seems to have been enough for Trump.

"Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen will be leaving her position, and I would like to thank her for her service," Trump tweeted on Sunday.

He added US Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan would become acting secretary.

Nielsen walks with Trump during a visit to a section of the border wall in California

"Despite our progress in reforming homeland security for a new age, I have determined that it is the right time for me to step aside," Ms Nielsen said in a resignation letter she later shared on Twitter.

The move came just two days after she and Trump visited the Mexican border in California together, with the president delivering a stern message to would-be illegal immigrants and asylum seekers: "Our country is full."

Despite warnings of dire economic consequences, including by top Republicans, Trump has repeatedly threatened to close the US-Mexico border, demanding that Congress and Central American governments act to stem a flow of migrants that saw Nielsen last week order an "emergency surge" of personnel to handle the situation.

"System has been broken for many years. Democrats in Congress must agree to fix loopholes - No Open Borders (Crimes & Drugs). Will Close Southern Border If necessary..." he tweeted on Sunday evening.

n Friday, US media reported that Trump also pulled his nominee to lead the Immigration and Customs Enforcement department - saying he wanted someone "tougher" at the helm of the Homeland Security sub-agency.

Together, the shake-ups were seen by observers as a sign the president wants to tack an even harder line.

Trump was said to be irritated at what he felt was 'lecturing' by Nielsen