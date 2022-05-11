  • Oops!
Trump's 'Hurricane Gun' Story Sets Off Twitter Tempest: 'That Seems Sane'

Josephine Harvey
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States

Twitter users reacted predictably to anew report aboutDonald Trump’s wild weather imaginings.

According to a Rolling Stone report published Tuesday, during his first year in office, the former president repeatedly asked national security advisers if China had secret technology that could generate hurricanes and fire them at the U.S. This later became known as the “Hurricane Gun” thing in some official circles.

“It was almost too stupid for words,” one former Trump administration official told Rolling Stone. “I did not get the sense he was joking at all.”

According to comedian Noel Casler, Trump’s aides missed an opportunity:

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) proposed another explanation for the uptick in hurricanes during Trump’s time in office:

“That seems sane,” wrote GOP strategist Rick Wilson.

See more reactions below:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

