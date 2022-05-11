Trump's 'Hurricane Gun' Story Sets Off Twitter Tempest: 'That Seems Sane'

Twitter users reacted predictably to anew report aboutDonald Trump’s wild weather imaginings.

According to a Rolling Stone report published Tuesday, during his first year in office, the former president repeatedly asked national security advisers if China had secret technology that could generate hurricanes and fire them at the U.S. This later became known as the “Hurricane Gun” thing in some official circles.

“It was almost too stupid for words,” one former Trump administration official told Rolling Stone. “I did not get the sense he was joking at all.”

According to comedian Noel Casler, Trump’s aides missed an opportunity:

I wish someone in the WH had mustered the comic sensibility to look at Trump and say ‘yes Sir, China is shooting us with a ‘Hurricane Gun’ do you want us to alert Batman? — NoelCaslerComedy (@caslernoel) May 10, 2022

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) proposed another explanation for the uptick in hurricanes during Trump’s time in office:

There is no such thing as a hurricane gun that creates hurricanes. What the former President was describing is called climate change. https://t.co/2Pji2uFHRA — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 10, 2022

“That seems sane,” wrote GOP strategist Rick Wilson.

Oh.



A hurricane gun.



that seems sane. https://t.co/qc9CJzuLYT — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 10, 2022

See more reactions below:

We need hurricane gun control. https://t.co/hw455VbPae — Brad Simpson (@bradleyrsimpson) May 10, 2022

There is literally nothing Trump could say that would surprise me



“Trump wanted to build Trump Tower Antarctica” — sure



“Trump asked Mike Tyson to his Secretary of the Interior” — checks out



“Trump proposed putting Gatorade in water fountains” — aight https://t.co/Hkb3ErpIxp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 11, 2022

Jewish space lasers are cool, but have you ever tried a Chinese hurricane gun? — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) May 10, 2022

Person, woman, man, hurricane, gun https://t.co/9r6HJz3P1b — Dr. Jorge A. Caballero stands with 🇺🇦 (@DataDrivenMD) May 10, 2022

This is so astonishingly stupid. He thought China had a hurricane-making gun!!!!!!!!



I have the only hurricane-making gun. (I can say that here because you won’t believe me — and if you do, I’ll smite you with a hurricane.) https://t.co/HONh69HNYz — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) May 10, 2022

Whenever a crazy combination of words like "hurricane gun" is trending, you already know why. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) May 10, 2022

Trump shooting his Chinese hurricane gun. pic.twitter.com/mbuVgJpFht — Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) May 10, 2022

Human-caused climate change, something richly supported by more than 100 years of science?



Trump doesn’t believe in that.



China making hurricanes and accurately launching them at the U.S., across the Atlantic?



THAT he believes in.



https://t.co/ohlwFxBlYz — John Schwartz (@jswatz) May 10, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

