Trump's impeachment defense is out. Bannon is reportedly encouraging him to go to the Senate himself.

Representative Chip Roy (R., Texas) on Thursday demanded that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) apologize to Senator Ted Cruz (R., Texas) for tweeting that the Texas senator had almost had her murdered during rioting at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month. The “Squad” member’s comments came after Cruz responded to one of her tweets saying he fully agreed with her that “we need to know more” about Robinhood’s decision to block retail investors from purchasing some stocks. “I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out,” Ocasio-Cortez said in response. “Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed. In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign.” I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out. Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed. In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign. https://t.co/4mVREbaqqm — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021 Ocasio-Cortez and other Democrats have called on Cruz to resign in recent weeks, saying he and other Republicans who objected to the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory had a hand in encouraging the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol on January 6 while Congress met to tally electoral votes. Roy wrote a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) calling Ocasio-Cortez’s assertions “scurrilous.” “It is completely unacceptable behavior for a Member of Congress to make this kind of scurrilous charge against another member in the House or Senate for simply engaging in speech and debate regarding electors as they interpreted the Constitution. I ask you to call on her to immediately apologize and retract her comments,” Roy wrote. “If Representative Ocasio-Cortez does not apologize immediately, we will be forced to find alternative means to condemn this regrettable statement,” he added. Roy, who previously served as Cruz’s chief of staff, had also supported efforts to object to Biden’s win, though he ultimately changed his position after the riot and did not object to the certification. “The president should never have spun up certain Americans to believe something that simply cannot be,” Roy said in remarks to Congress when the electoral vote count reconvened after the rioting. Cruz responded to Ocasio-Cortez’ allegation on Thursday, telling reporters that “there’s a lot of partisan anger and rage on the Democratic side.” “It’s, it’s not healthy for our country, it’s certainly not conducive of healing or unity, but everyone has to decide how they want to interact with others,” he said. Oh, there’s anger? Now why would there be anger that Cruz amplified known lies about our election that fueled an insurrection that cost ppl’s lives? What does he think the logical response to his lies should be? A hug? Maybe there’s anger bc his actions deserve accountability. https://t.co/92O6tYxzB3 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021 Ocasio-Cortez responded: “Now why would there be anger that Cruz amplified known lies about our election that fueled an insurrection that cost ppl’s lives?” “What does he think the logical response to his lies should be? A hug? Maybe there’s anger bc his actions deserve accountability,” she said. A number of Democratic senators earlier this month called on the Senate Ethics Committee to investigate Cruz and Senator Josh Hawley (R., Mo.), who also objected to the electoral vote count, saying the pair’s objections “lent legitimacy” to the rioters’ cause and “made future violence more likely.”