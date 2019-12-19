Trump's impeachment means more for history than it does for today, and he still has a big shot at winning reelection

Business Insider

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, U.S., December 18, 2019.

On Wednesday night, President Donald Trump became the third president in US history to be impeached.

Impeachment will always be a black mark on Trump's legacy, as it's a rare and serious political rebuke in the realm of US politics.

But Trump has still managed to unify GOP lawmakers and voters, and his impeachment is unlikely to present an obstacle to his reelection bid in 2020.

Republicans in the Senate have made it clear they plan to acquit Trump in an impeachment trial.

Trump is the third president in the nation's history to be impeached, but he could be the first president to serve a second term after such a profound political denunciation.

When it comes down to it, President Donald Trump's impeachment means far more to history than it does to the state of politics in the US.

Years from now, children will be taught in school that Trump was the third commander-in-chief in US history to have his legacy tarnished by impeachment. Their history books will show that he was impeached with more votes against him than either of the previous presidents who were hit with the most potent political rebuke in the House of Representatives' arsenal.

But it's virtually guaranteed that, like the other two presidents who were impeached before him, Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton, Trump will go on to be acquitted in a trial in the Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said there is "zero chance" Trump will be removed from office. And McConnell and other GOP senators like Lindsey Graham of South Carolina have made clear they will not approach the trial as impartial jurors.

Meanwhile, Trump still has a very good shot at being reelected. A Gallup poll released on Wednesday, the day of his impeachment, found Trump with a 45% approval rating overall and an 89% approval rating among Republicans. The poll also found that 42% of independents approved of the job Trump is doing.

A 45% approval rating is not stellar, but Trump does not need to be overwhelmingly popular to win reelection in 2020; he won the 2016 election with 46% of the popular vote.

Trump was the most unpopular presidential candidate of a major party in modern US history in 2016, with 61% of Americans viewing him negatively, Gallup polling at the time found. His victory on Election Day was not the landslide Trump makes it out to be, but he still won.

With Democrats all over the place, Trump has unified the GOP behind him

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump listens to a question from reporters next to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) as he arrives for a closed Senate Republican policy lunch on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 26, 2019.

Reuters

A USA Today/Suffolk University poll released within the past week found that, even in the days leading up to his widely expected impeachment, Trump was leading all the top contenders for the 2020 Democratic nomination in hypothetical head-to-head matchups.

This poll included an unnamed third-party candidate receiving between 11% and 15% in each head-to-head contest, which could've boosted Trump's numbers and led some to characterize its findings as misleading. Other recent polls have found Trump narrowly trailing top 2020 Democrats, suggesting that no matter what, the nation should brace itself for a tight, heated race next year.

With Democrats somewhat splintered and without a clear frontrunner at the moment, this isn't entirely surprising.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has for months been firmly at the top of the polls among 2020 Democrats. But his campaign has yet to garner the energy and enthusiasm to make him appear a truly formidable opponent to Trump, who has been dragging Biden's name through the dirt amid the impeachment proceedings. His moderate platform could be viewed by some as a safe bet and a path toward a return to a sense of normality, but he's pushing for it at a time when the party is split between centrists and left-leaning progressives.

Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have for the most part jockeyed for second place, closely behind the former vice president. But they have also outshined Biden in several respects, including coherent messaging and fundraising.

That said, many US voters might see them as too radical or to the left of the political spectrum, particularly as polling has found that many Americans still hold negative views of socialism and both candidates have become associated with the term (even though Warren has described herself as a capitalist and not as a democratic socialist like Sanders).