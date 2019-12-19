Trump's impeachment trial in Senate likely to be more partisan than Bill Clinton's was in 1999

WASHINGTON – A generation has passed since the last presidential impeachment trial in the Senate, though in political terms, it may seem like a lifetime.

President Donald Trump's trial on two articles of impeachment is likely to begin next month, almost 21 years to the day after President Bill Clinton's trial on two articles of impeachment. Within a matter of weeks, as in 1999, it almost surely will end in his acquittal.

That's where the similarities end.

Last time, the charges were all about sex and lying, and the major facts were "delivered on a plate" by independent counsel Ken Starr, recalls Frank Bowman, a professor and expert on impeachment at the University of Missouri School of Law.

This time, the president stands accused of pressuring a foreign government to investigate a political rival by delaying military aid, and Trump denies it. Witnesses refused to testify, and "boatloads of documents," in Bowman's words, have been withheld.

Last time, the Senate was controlled by Clinton's political opponents, giving the president little chance of influencing the process. This time, Trump's allies run the Senate and are coordinating his defense with the White House.

“Everything I do during this, I’m coordinating with the White House counsel,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said last week. “There will be no difference between the president’s position and our position as to how to handle this, to the extent that we can."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell criticizes House Democrats' effort to impeach President Donald Trump. More

Last time, Senate leaders negotiated rules and procedures for the trial that were approved unanimously. This time, fueled by the advent of social media and television networks that often seem like arms of the political parties, comity has been tossed aside.

"There is a grand tradition in America: 'speedy and fair trials.' We want both," Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said Tuesday. "The (Republican) leader seems obsessed with 'speedy' and wants to throw 'fair' out the window."

Last time, five to 10 Republicans switched sides to vote for Clinton's acquittal on charges of perjury and obstructing justice. This time, nearly every Republican is likely to vote that Trump did not abuse his office or obstruct Congress.

"I don’t see the same type of impeachable offense here, at least from what’s been produced so far," says former Republican congressman Bill McCollum, one of the House managers in the Clinton trial.

Last time, Clinton was in his second term and had approval ratings of 60% to 70%, and Democrats had just picked up seats in the midterm elections. This time, Trump seeks reelection and scores approval ratings below 50% in most polls.

"The opinion of the public is a big deal," McCollum says. "Without popular support, you’re not going to remove a president."

Last time, Clinton said he was "profoundly sorry" for his behavior. This time, Trump has taken to Twitter to pronounce his innocence and label the entire affair a "hoax" and "the greatest con job in the history of American politics."

READ THE TRANSCRIPTS! The Impeachment Hoax is the greatest con job in the history of American politics! The Fake News Media, and their partner, the Democrat Party, are working overtime to make life for the United Republican Party, and all it stands for, as difficult as possible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2019

In a six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., that he wrote in part for the history books, Trump decried what he called a "partisan impeachment crusade."

"By proceeding with your invalid impeachment, you are violating your oaths of office, you are breaking your allegiance to the Constitution, and you are declaring open war on American democracy," he wrote.