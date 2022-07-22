Trump's inner circle is secretly making plans to fire thousands government employees if he wins in 2024, report says

Former President Donald Trump. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Trump's allies are secretly drafting plans in case he wins the presidency in 2024, Axios reported.

This includes plans to remove potentially thousands of defense and intelligence employees, Axios said.

The plan would be to replace them with people loyal to Trump, the report said.

Members of former President Donald Trump's inner circle are secretly drafting plans to potentially fire thousands of government workers and replace them with loyalists if he wins the presidency in 2024, Axios' Jonathan Swan reported.

Sources close to Trump told Axios the plans include people who work in national security and intelligence, including at the Justice Department, FBI, State Department, Department of Defense, and the civil service.

Trump wants to target the top levels of the DOJ and FBI and "woke generals" at the Pentagon, as well as "clean house" in the intelligence community, sources told Axios.

This is a "top priority" for Trump, the sources said.

Axios based its reporting on interviews with more than two dozen people who are close to Trump, as well as other sources that know about the plans that Trump allies are putting in place if he becomes president again.

Before and during his presidency, Trump repeatedly criticized a so-called "deep state" for trying to frustrate him and his goals.

Read the original article on Business Insider