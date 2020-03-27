Trump's Iran Gamble: Will "Maximum Pressure" And COVID-19 Bring Tehran to the Bargaining Table?

On a recent evening in Tehran, apartment dwellers on lockdown inside the city’s ubiquitous concrete tower blocks threw open their windows at 8pm, and serenaded each other with the national anthem. Across the world in Washington, D.C., people have coped with isolation in much the same way, belting out songs during neighborhood dusk singalongs from the safe social distance of their front stoops.

The fact that Iran and the U.S. are both grappling with two of the world’s largest outbreaks of novel coronavirus could be a source of rare common ground for its leaders. But if anything, the barbed rhetoric between the long-time adversaries has only been made worse by the pandemic. The virus is spreading fast in both countries, but in Iran, the government’s response has been hampered by an oil-dependent economy already hobbled by U.S. sanctions, the oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, and the plummeting price of crude that has accompanied the pandemic.

Iran’s dire circumstances have prompted calls from around the world for the U.S. to roll back its deep economic sanctions on the country — so far, to no avail. Iranian allies like China, Russia and Pakistan have been at the forefront of the pressure campaign, but U.S. allies, including Germany and France, as well as neutral international bodies, have publicly and privately urged administration officials to consider easing some of the Trump Administration’s continuing sanctions on Iran’s oil, banking and transport sectors. “A global pandemic requires a global response, not a piecemeal one based on local politics,” one European diplomat tells TIME, speaking anonymously to describe private discussions with U.S. officials.

Some hardline members of the Trump Administration, however, think the growing economic pressure could bring about the regime change they have long sought, or at least force Iran to negotiate a tougher nuclear agreement and an end to its support for militant groups and Iraqi militias that have attacked U.S. and allies’ forces, two U.S. officials say. In January, National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien told Fox News Sunday that the Administration’s “maximum pressure” campaign was “choking off” Iran and leaving its leaders “no choice but to come to the table.”

The U.S. has already offered Tehran tens of millions in aid, which it rejected, and U.S. officials have said it should not be rewarded for its own mishandling of the crisis. Tehran did not, for example, shut most air travel with China until early February, and failed to stop mass gatherings like Friday prayers until early March, well after the virus was detected in the country.

Officials in Tehran are using Washington’s refusal to drop sanctions during the crisis to cast the Trump Administration as heartlessly targeting the Iranian people. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday even alleged that the U.S. was behind the creation of the virus itself, and specifically targeted Iranians with it. Rejecting the U.S. aid offer, he said, “Possibly your medicine is a way to spread the virus more.”

The Iranian government says what they really need to weather the crisis is to sell oil again on the open market. Tehran has further thrown down the gauntlet by requesting a $5 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund to fight the virus, with the backing of the European Union, a move that the U.S. officials expect the Administration to reject.

Iran might get help from an unexpected direction. Some energy executives think they have made some headway in convincing Trump that today’s low oil prices are not a good thing for him or the U.S. because they are causing growing unemployment in Texas and other states, two executives say, speaking anonymously in order to describe confidential discussions.

Because Saudi Arabia relies heavily on the U.S. for security assistance, pressure from Washington could convince the Saudis to halt or at least moderate their price war with Russia, which along with falling demand has caused the price of benchmark Brent Crude oil to fall more than 60 percent since January 1. An obstacle to that, one of the U.S. officials conceded, is the close relationship between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, and Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor, Jared Kushner.