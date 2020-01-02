Trump's Iran and North Korea strategies are both falling apart, and it couldn't come at a worse time for him

Business Insider

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Donald Trump once claimed his deal-making prowess and toughness would enable him to face down and reduce the threat from America's enemies abroad.

So far Trump's "maximum pressure" strategies in Iran and North Korea has achieved little, and in the case of Iran seems to have spurred increased aggression.

On Tuesday, Iraqi protesters and members of pro-Iranian militias attacked the US embassy in Baghdad, torching a reception area, in an incident with echoes of the 1979 Iranian embassy siege.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has frozen weapons tests, but is forging ahead with developing new nuclear weapons and long-range missiles that could target the US.

President Donald Trump claimed that two aspects of his experience uniquely suit him to dealing with America's adversaries abroad: His toughness and skill at brokering deals developed through years in the cut-throat world of New York real estate.

These qualities, he has claimed, would allow to face down two of America's most determined foreign adversaries — Iran and North Korea — which have exasperated US presidents for decades.

His strategy follows a pattern been dubbed "maximum pressure": Ramp up economic sanctions against the regimes, threaten, bully and mock their leaders – then offer to negotiate, and in negotiations offer economic relief in exchange for new limits of their nuclear abilities.

But so far the strategy has had, at best, limited success. In the case of Iran could spectacularly backfire just as Trump gears up his case for re-election in November.

Iran targets oil supplies and high-profile US targets

Back in 2016 when he was campaigning for the presidency, Trump pledged to scrap the Iran nuclear deal brokered by his predecessor Barack Obama. In 2018, he made good on the promise — claiming the deal had failed to curtail Iranian aggression. Instead he promised to negotiate a new deal to conclusively end Iran's nuclear ambitions.

He imposed a series of punishing sanctions on the Iranian regime, sending its economy into freefall, then offered to talk to Iran's leaders, holding out the promise of an end to the economic pain.

us embassy iraq protest More

Associated Press/Khalid Mohammed

But Iran has refused to respond to Trump's overtures, and has instead responded by growing ever more aggressive in its rhetoric, and restarting work at nuclear sites that had been abandoned under the Obama nuclear deal.

Iran and its proxies have launched a series of audacious attacks against US allies in the region, and even the US itself.

In June, Iran shot down an advanced US surveillance drone. Trump considered a massive retaliation, but demurred, arguing that no American lives had been lost.

In September, an Iran-linked attack on oil refineries in Saudi Arabia cut off 5% of the world's oil supply and sent markets into chaos. Iran has also been blamed for attacking tankers in the Persian Gulf.

And in an incident with clear echoes of the Iranian hostage crisis of 1979 that helped end Jimmy Carter's presidency, on Tuesday protesters and members of Iran-backed militias swarmed the US embassy in Baghdad, breaching a perimeter wall and torching a reception area.

The attack was a response to US strikes on the Kat'aib Hesbollah militia, which killed 25.

The incidents highlight how exposed US forces in the region are to potentially humiliating attacks.

Trump has threatened military action against Iran in response to its aggression.

"Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities. They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat. Happy New Year!" he wrote in a tweet Tuesday.

But, having been elected on a pledge to end US military entanglements abroad, its a message that could live to haunt him. Back in June, he showed his reluctance to committing to military action against Iran, pulling out of planned airstrikes at the last minute after Iran shot down the US drone.