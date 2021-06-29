Trump's July 4 weekend rally in Alabama canceled over 'partisan' concerns

Park commissioners in Alabama reportedly scuttled a speaking appearance for former President Donald Trump over concerns the rally would devolve into a "partisan political event."

According to NBC 15, Trump's office requested a permit for the event to take place on Saturday at the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park in Mobile. Park commission Chairman Bill Tunnell said in a statement that subsequent contact by the "Republican Party" caused the commission to cancel the event.

"After the request was made, then there was contact with the Republican Party. They contacted us, and then it became apparent that it was going to be a partisan political event rather than just a patriotic event planned for that evening," Tunnell said.

Tunnell added that a 2012 presidential campaign rally for former Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Rick Santorum "was the straw that broke the camel's back."

"That's when the commission went to the no partisan politics, open to the public."

Trump's office did not respond to inquiries from Washington Examiner by press time.

This wouldn't be the first time the 45th president scrapped plans to hold a rally in Mobile. Trump had previously promised to hold a rally in support of now-Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville ahead of the 2020 primary election. Tuberville was facing former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who transitioned from a loyal Trump ally to a top target after he recused himself from overseeing the Mueller investigation in 2017.

The Trump campaign said the 2020 rally was nixed due to social distancing concerns as the COVID-19 virus spread. The decision came after GOP Gov. Kay Ivey extended an order advising little travel outside the home.

This is a developing story and will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.

