Trump's kids testify in $250M fraud case, deny all wrongdoing
The sons of former President Donald Trump took the witness stand, casting blame on accountants and downplaying their alleged involvement at the heart of the $250 million fraud case.
A New York appeals court rules that Ivanka Trump must testify in the $250 million financial fraud trial of her father, eldest brothers and their family business.
A third longtime Barcelona teammate is joining Lionel Messi in Miami.
The Los Angeles Dodgers infielder had a pending club option for 2024. Now Max Muncy will be signed through at least 2025.
Purdue has evidence that Stalions bought tickets and has stadium surveillance footage of his associates filming games. The Boilermakers play at Michigan on Saturday.
The memory foam is 'soft, but not squishy,' giving the pillow 'just enough bounce,' said a shopper.
Before taping the "Friends" pilot, the six co-stars were encouraged to bond — and they quickly became "inseparable." The friendship and loyalty has spanned decades and has been evident in the wake of Matthew Perry's death.
Here are the highlights from the last week, from Biden's 2024 worries to next Tuesday's big elections.
Shurmur has been serving as an analyst for the Buffaloes in 2023.
Biden took a risk in September by visiting a picket line of striking auto workers. It paid off.
Get some holiday shopping done early — we found AirPods for $99, a Keurig for 50% off, plus sales on Lego and "Star Wars" items, to name a few.
The charging case gives you nearly a full day of listening pleasure. Save $30.
Strikes weighed on job growth in October, but Friday's jobs report pointed to a broader slowdown in the US labor market.
"I'm not a system player, I am a system."
After testing out a few dozen pairs over the past several months, we've put together a list of good headphones for gaming and dedicated gaming headsets, which aren't quite the same thing.
Google has ended its agreement with real estate developer Landlease for its San Francisco Bay Project, effectively scrapping its plans to build a campus with thousands of homes for employees and locals.
A road test review of the 2023 Dodge Challenger Black Ghost muscle car coupe with V8 power and throwback 1970s design cues.
When TechCrunch covered Carepatron’s pre-seed last year, the startup was focused on serving solo practitioners and small health practices. Now the healthcare management system has scaled along with its clients, and works with medical practices that range in size from five to 100 practitioners. To support its expansion, Carepatron has raised $4 million in seed funding from Blackbird and TQ Ventures.
Gerry's agonizing rejection selection is made even more painful for viewers as his choice isn't revealed at the close of the show.
Thursday on X (Twitter), all users saw the same pinned topic under the "What's happening?" sidebar. As part of a "timeline takeover" -- which gives advertisers "priority access to logged-in users' first impression of the day" -- conservative media nonprofit PragerU is promoting the hashtag "#DETRANS" to advertise its new film about "the stories of detransitioners." The organization has been criticized for doubting climate change and downplaying the realities of slavery. In a press release, PragerU noted that it chose X specifically for its ad campaign "as it is one of the least censored social media platforms" after being purchased by Elon Musk.
Sam Bankman-Fried, the co-founder and former CEO of crypto exchange FTX and trading firm Alameda Research, has been found guilty on all seven counts related to fraud and money laundering. The defendant is "charged with a wide-ranging scheme to misappropriate billions of dollars of customer funds deposited with FTX and mislead investors and lenders to FTX and to Alameda Research," a release from the U.S. attorney's office at the Southern District of New York stated. The decision was handed down on Thursday, following a five-week trial that dug deep into how one of the biggest crypto exchanges and its sister trading company collapsed about a year ago.