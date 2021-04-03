Trump's last blunder. Small pizzeria in Italy sanctioned instead of a Venezuelan oil exporter.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joshua Zitser
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
trump pizzeria sanctions
The Trump administration mistakenly put two Italian companies, including a pizzeria, on a sanctions list. Getty images

  • On Trump's last day in office, he ordered that sanctions be imposed on those in the Venezuelan oil industry.

  • In a case of mistaken identity, two Italian business owners had their companies blacklisted.

  • The owners of a Verona pizzeria and a Sardinia graphic design studio have been removed from the sanctions list.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

The Trump administration accidentally slapped sanctions on an Italian restaurant and a graphic design studio before the former president left office, The Guardian reported.

On former President Donald Trump's last day of office, he ordered that sanctions be imposed on a network of Venezuelan oil firms and individuals associated with the state oil company - Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA).

This was part of a long-term economic embargo on Venezuela, intended to put an end to President Nicolas Maduro's regime.

However, an unfortunate mistake meant that two Italian business owners, who shared the same name as a man involved in the Venezuelan oil trade, had their businesses targeted in the crackdown.

Read more: It's clear the US does not care about China's face anymore

Alessandro Bazzoni, the owner of a pizzeria in the Italian city of Verona, discovered that his business was placed on a US trade blacklist after visiting his local bank, The Guardian reported.

"When I heard that my current accounts had been blocked, I thought it was a joke," Bazzoni told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera. "These are already difficult times for us restaurant owners, the last thing I needed was to have my accounts blocked."

Bazzoni told the newspaper that he has not received an apology. He said, however, that he is grateful for his name being removed from the sanctions list. "I thank the new American government for the efficiency with which it intervened," Bazzoni told Corriere della Sera.

Another Italian man, who is also called Alessandro Bazzoni, had his business targeted too. The US Department of the Treasury blacklisted his company, SeriGraphicLab, according to The Guardian.

The Sardinian business owner, who declined to offer comment, confirmed with the paper that his graphic design studio had been on a sanctions list.

The incidents were a case of mistaken identity. The US government was trying to target another Italian citizen who had been a "core facilitator" of a network designed to help PDVSA, The Washington Post reported.

On March 31, the Treasury updated the "specially designated nationalist list" and removed those who were affected by the mix-up.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Italian restaurant owner mistakenly sanctioned by Trump

    Verona restaurant and pizzeria owner Alessandro Bazzoni sanctioned in crackdown on blacklisted Venezuelan crude oil Alessandro Bazzoni discovered his accounts were blocked during a visit to his bank on 19 January, the day before Trump left office. Photograph: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images, An Italian restaurant owner accidentally put on a US sanctions blacklist before Donald Trump left the presidency has described the last couple of months as a “nightmare”. In a case of mistaken identity, Alessandro Bazzoni, who owns a restaurant and pizzeria in the northern Italian city of Verona, had sanctions slapped against his company as part of the Trump administration’s crackdown on blacklisted Venezuelan crude oil. The US treasury also mistakenly blacklisted SeriGraphicLab, a graphic design company owned by another man called Alessandro Bazzoni, in Sardinia. The Sardinian business owner confirmed his company had been erroneously hit with sanctions in January but declined to comment further when contacted by the Guardian on Friday. In 2019, Trump’s government imposed sanctions on Venezuela’s state oil company, Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), in an attempt to force the resignation of president Nicolás Maduro, who the US accused of corruption, human rights violations and rigging his 2018 re-election. On his last day in office, Trump sanctioned a network of oil firms and individuals tied to PDVSA. Bazzoni, the restaurant owner, discovered his company’s name – AMG SAS Di Alessandro Bazzoni & C – was on the blacklist during a visit to his bank on 19 January, the day before Trump left office and the new US president, Joe Biden, was sworn in. “When I heard that my current accounts had been blocked, I thought it was a joke,” Bazzoni told Corriere della Sera. “These are already difficult times for us restaurant owners, the last thing I needed was to have my accounts blocked.” Bazzoni told the newspaper he solved the problem himself, “by entering my data on a special digital platform of the US government”. He added: “While I was at it I managed to get a visa until 2023.” In an updated list on the US treasury’s website dated 31 March, both Italian companies were deleted from the blacklist. A treasury official told Reuters that the department realised the companies were owned by different individuals than the Bazzoni it blacklisted in January. The restaurant owner claimed he didn’t receive an apology. “But it’s not a problem, the important thing is they removed my name from that list,” he told Corriere. “I thank the new American government for the efficiency with which it intervened.”

  • Cooking oil or crude? Italian restaurant owner was mistaken target of U.S. sanctions

    One of the final acts of the Trump administration was almost certainly one of the most confounding for Alessandro Bazzoni, a restaurant owner in Verona, Italy. "It was a mistake," Bazzoni said, speaking to Reuters by telephone from his restaurant in Verona on Thursday. On Wednesday, Treasury reversed course and acknowledged its error, removing sanctions from AMG S.A.S. Di Alessandro Bazzoni & C., as well as sanctions on what appears to be a graphic design company in Porto Torres, Italy.

  • Trump advised to turn his back on his right-wing protégé Matt Gaetz who faces a sex trafficking investigation

    Former President Trump agreed to stay quiet on the sexual assault allegations against Matt Gaetz, a source told The Daily Beast.

  • Trump might have 'found' the votes he needed to win Georgia under state's new election law

    Republican legislators now have more oversight and power over elections and the county officials who count the votes. The secretary of state has less.

  • Biden lifts Trump sanctions on international court officials

    President Joe Biden on Friday lifted sanctions that Donald Trump had imposed on two top officials of the International Criminal Court, undoing one of the past administration's more aggressive moves targeting international institutions and officials. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement stressed that the United States still strongly disagreed with some actions by the court, which is a standing body based at The Hague in the Netherlands charged with handling genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.

  • Kristi Noem's statement on pipes not being infrastructure sums up her party's confused reaction to Biden's plan

    South Dakota's Republican governor told Fox News she was shocked at how much in Biden's bill wasn't infrastructure - including water pipes.

  • Joe Biden Just Might be the Democrats’ Ronald Reagan

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyMaybe it’s time we conservatives start taking Joe Biden seriously. After steamrolling Republicans and passing a $1.9 trillion COVID-relief package on a party-line basis, Biden is now pushing for $2.3 trillion in infrastructure spending along with a proposed corporate tax hike to pay for it.If we ignore that much of this so-called infrastructure spending is for things like “human infrastructure,” not roads and bridges, we are still talking about a HUGE amount of money—and it’s only the first half of a two-part plan. But it’s not just the massive scale of spending that is remarkable. What’s remarkable is the way that Biden, once assumed to be a centrist compromiser, wants to jam through the plan. “Let’s work together and see if there’s a way for us to deliver this,” White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain told Politico’s Ryan Lizza on Thursday, before hastening to add: “In the end, let me be clear, the president was elected to do a job.”Where have I heard that before? Oh yeah. It was back in early February when 10 Republicans met with Biden in the Oval Office to talk about the COVID-relief package. They were barely out the door before White House press secretary Jen Psaki put out a statement very similar to Klain’s. In fact, I interpreted her words as follows: “...Biden wants bipartisan support, but not bipartisan compromise (at least, not much) because, after all, his plan ‘was carefully designed to meet the stakes of this moment.’”Biden’s Revolution Is Doing What Obama and Clinton Did Not My read of the moment turned out to be accurate, and I think it was indicative of the Biden administration’s strategy. The National Journal’s Josh Kraushaar has described that strategy as: “Go for broke in the next two years because it’s the last best chance to get things done before the inevitable backlash. It’s not the unity that was promised, but rather the power politics that a no-holds-barred operator like [Rahm] Emanuel or even Mitch McConnell would appreciate.”Biden doesn’t come across as ruthless as Rahm or as amoral and calculating as Mitch, which actually makes him more effective. In baseball, a pitcher whose slow delivery belies his velocity is thought of as “sneaky fast.” The political version may be Joe Biden—who is both “sneaky fast” and, it turns out, “sneaky partisan.” In fact, Biden’s ability to tell people to go to hell (in a way that has them looking forward to the trip) might be his secret power.During his short tenure as president, however, he is governing like a man on a mission, with grand aspirations of being a transformational president. If the backlash comes, it is possible that he will come to regret not having wooed Republican politicians. Or he could succeed beyond his wildest imagination, and his legacy could very well be having dramatically changed the size and scope of government in a manner that we haven’t seen since the likes of FDR’s New Deal and LBJ’s Great Society. The latter is an especially interesting comparison, since the “Master of the Senate” inherited his liberal agenda from a younger, more charismatic, Democratic president.But what about those of us who don’t actually want to fundamentally transform the nation? Who’s looking out for us?Republicans aren’t doing a very good job of that. At least, I haven’t heard a lot of persuasive warnings about the danger of a debt crisis, inflation, or the possibility that tax hikes would be passed along to consumers, or even trickle down to employees. Where’s the concern about Democrats buying votes with free money? And—most importantly—why are Republicans so blasé about the death of limited government? If Biden is running up the score, part of the story is that Republicans are so focused on tilting at windmills, “owning the libs,” and battling the chimera, that they barely noticed sleepy Joe rewriting the social contract.While campaigning for president in 2008, Barack Obama said, “I think Ronald Reagan changed the trajectory of America in a way that, you know, Richard Nixon did not and in a way that Bill Clinton did not.” The point is that you can be considered a successful two-term president (as, I think, Clinton and Obama generally were), and not come close to making lasting change. From a progressive point of view, Clinton’s mistake was triangulation, which involved co-opting Republican language, such as declaring, “The era of big government is over.” Biden, it seems, has gone a different direction.Ronald Reagan took office with the goal of winning the Cold War and restoring optimism in America, and on both counts, he succeeded. But the Reagan Revolution also fundamentally reshaped the public consensus regarding the size and scope of government. “The long cycle of growth in the role and activism of the national Government in domestic affairs that began with F.D.R.'s New Deal ended with Reagan's New Federalism,'' wrote Richard P. Nathan of Princeton University. ''The Reagan Presidency has produced a fundamental redirection in the domestic policies of the U.S. Government, both in the spending of the Federal Government and in the substance and purposes of its domestic programs.''What if Biden turns out to be the liberal answer to Reagan? But he’s the deviously cunning Reagan who only pretended to be old and doddering as a ruse, as portrayed by Phil Hartman on Saturday Night Live. Oh yeah, and unlike Reagan, his party controls both houses of Congress. What if Biden, who was often seen as a “transitional” caretaker who was tolerable to get rid of Donald Trump, turns out to be a truly transformational president who brings about a new political consensus? Imagine the irony if Obama turns out to have been the John the Baptist to Joe Biden’s Jesus Christ.What if Biden’s the one they’ve been waiting for? As one pol might put it: this presidency could be a big f---ing deal!Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • In Praise of Stanley Tucci's TV Travel Uniform

    The host of Searching for Italy looks incredibly stylish.

  • A TikToker was baffled to find staggered stairs in an otherwise traditional family home, but the design is smarter than it looks

    Tony Shadman's video of an asymmetrical staircase in a Maryland home has confused TikTokers, but alternate-tread stairs are a good way to save space.

  • Dozens killed in Taiwan's train derailment

    A Taiwan express train with almost 500 people on board derailed in a tunnel on Friday (April 1) after hitting a truck that had slid down onto the track. At least 50 people were killed, including the driver. It is the island's worst rail disaster in seven decades. Images from the scene showed some carriages ripped apart by the impact, others crumpled, hindering rescuers in their efforts to reach passengers. Taiwan's Premier Su Tseng-chang visited the crash site as rescuers continued their search.By mid-afternoon local time on Friday, no one was still trapped, but the fire department said it had found body parts, meaning that the number of those killed is likely to rise. Taiwan's government said there were 496 people on the train, including 120 without seats. Many were tourists and people heading home at the start of a long weekend holiday for the traditional Tomb Sweeping Day. One French citizen was amongst the dead, according to officials. The train was travelling from the capital Taipei, to the southeastern city of Taitung. It came off the rails north of Hualien after hitting a truck that had slide off a road from a nearby construction site. Feng Hui-shen, the Taiwan Railways Administration's deputy director said it is suspected that the vehicle did not brake properly and slid along the site and entered the train track. The official Central News Agency said police had taken in the manager for questioning.

  • U.S. lifts Trump's sanctions on ICC prosecutor, court official

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Friday lifted sanctions on International Criminal Court prosecutor Fatou Bensouda that drew international criticism after they were imposed by the administration of former President Donald Trump. The move, announced by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, lifts the sanctions imposed on Bensouda over her investigation into whether American forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan. It also removes Phakiso Mochochoko, head of the ICC's Jurisdiction, Complementarity and Cooperation Division, from the Specially Designated Nationals list.

  • CNN's Dana Bash 'Can't Repeat' What GOP Lawmakers Are Texting Her About Matt Gaetz

    "I actually can’t repeat what some of them say on morning television,” said the network's chief political correspondent.

  • Big Lies vs. Big Lawsuits: Why Dominion Voting is suing Fox News and a host of Trump allies

    Conspiracy theorists accused Dominion of rigging the 2020 election. Now it wants to go to court to prove they lied—and make them pay a price for spreading misinformation.

  • Arab Islamist shows clout with prime-time speech in Israel

    The leader of an Arab Islamist party in Israel delivered a prime-time address in Hebrew on Thursday that was carried live by major TV networks, calling for coexistence between Arabs and Jews in a stunning display of the community's newfound political influence. Mansour Abbas' United Arab List won just four seats in last week's parliamentary elections.

  • Trump is calling for a MLB boycott after the league said it would move its All-Star game out of Georgia. Conservative lawmakers discussed removing the league's antitrust exemption.

    Former President Trump on Friday called for a boycott of Major League Baseball, after the league said its All-Star game wouldn't be held in Atlanta.

  • Man wielding metal post trashes Korean-owned convenience store at Transit Center

    The man who attacked the store yelled racial slurs while swinging a broken sign post.

  • Children are the next frontier in the U.S. vaccination campaign against coronavirus

    Vaccinating children is the critical next step in the U.S. campaign against COVID-19 — and one that public health officials worry could prove difficult.

  • White House says it's 'clear-eyed' on Iran engagement

    Tehran has ruled out face-to-face bilateral discussions, but the presence of both Iran and the United States in the Austrian capital - welcomed by Washington as a "healthy step forward" - will help to focus efforts to bring all sides back into compliance with the accord.The aim is to reach an agreement within two months, said a senior official with the European Union, the coordinator of the deal. Iran holds elections in June.Former U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran, prompting it to violate some of the pact's nuclear restrictions. His successor Joe Biden wants to revive the accord, but Washington and Tehran have been at odds over who should take the first step.Iran, China, Russia, France, Germany and Britain - all parties to the 2015 deal - held virtual talks on Friday to see how to progress.

  • Most people have no clue what they pay for their 401(k)

    Do you know — really know — what you pay for your retirement plan? It adds up to a stunning three out of four retirement savers in the dark about what their retirement plan costs them, year in and year out. The reality, of course, is that everyone pays fees for retirement investing, and those fees are pretty stiff for many savers.

  • Gaetz's communications director departs as scandal around Florida congressman intensifies

    "The Office of Congressman Matt Gaetz and Luke Ball have agreed that it would be best to part ways,” Gaetz's office said.