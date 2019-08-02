Trump's latest China tariffs: What we know so far

President Donald Trump signaled Thursday that he would hike tariffs on China after negotiations failed to deliver a trade deal.

The move escalates a trade war that started soon after Trump took office.

The president believes that imposing or threatening tariffs will force China to deliver concessions on trade. Critics say the tariffs harm American businesses and consumers.

Only one thing's certain: Nothing is certain. Trump has threatened tariffs before and then backed off.

This latest threat is to introduce a 10% tariff on $300 billion in Chinese imports not previously covered by other tariffs, which included 25% on $250 billion in goods.

Unlike the prior tariffs, this newest round would take more direct aim at consumer products.

Before this latest announcement, the average tariff on Chinese goods imported to the U.S. was 18.3%, up from 3.1% in 2017, according to the Peterson Institute for International Economics. After, and if, the new round takes effect, the average tariff will rise to 21.5%.

Here's what we know about the newest round of tariffs:

When does it take effect?

Sept. 1. If Trump doesn't back off.

The move could be a ploy to get China to bend in negotiations.

How will this affect me?

Prices of certain goods could increase. That's because tariffs placed on imported goods are essentially tax increases.

Why? Because tariffs make it more expensive to import goods from China.

The question is: Will businesses pass along the increased cost to consumers? Many will probably choose to pass along at least some of the tariffs, even if they absorb part of it.

What prices could rise?

It's a little too early to say with confidence which products will be most affected. But there are early indicators.

For example, Apple's iPhone prices could increase by about $75 to $100, according to Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives.

UBS analysts reported recently that increased tariffs on Chinese imports could hike the price of home furnishings and toys.

Could China retaliate?

Yes. Consider it likely. In earlier phases of this trade war, China has increased tariffs on American goods like soybeans and aircraft.

American farmers and companies have complained about the negative effects on their sales to China.

How will American jobs be affected?

If China retaliates by imposing new tariffs on American goods, U.S. companies could be forced to reduce domestic production or move it outside of the U.S. to avoid the tariffs. That could have a negative effect on jobs.

Retail sales could also fall. UBS analysts said tariffs on Chinese goods could trigger "widespread store closures."

The bank's analysis said tariffs on Chinese imports could put $40 billion in sales and 12,000 stores at risk.

What about the stock market?

Financial markets around the world buckled Friday, and the Standard & Poor’s 500 was on track for its worst day in months following Trump’s threat. Investors, who were taken off guard by the announcement Thursday, fear the escalating trade battle between the U.S. and China will slow the global economy.

The S&P 500 was down 1.3%, as of 11 a.m. ET, which would be its biggest loss since May, and it was on pace to close out its worst week of the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 300 points, or 1.1%, to 26,283, and the Nasdaq was down 1.9%.

The government released its monthly jobs report on Friday, and it’s usually a major, market-moving event. But it hewed closely to economists’ expectations, and analysts said it was overshadowed by worries about trade.

Contributing: Kelly Tyko, The Associated Press.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump China tariffs: What we know so far about the affects on you