Trump's latest 'Infrastructure Week' is over in 3 minutes

When Donald Trump ran for president in 2016, he often railed against the deplorable state of America’s crumbling infrastructure.

“We have bridges that are falling down,” Trump said in an August 2016 interview with Fox Business Network in which he pledged to spend twice as much repairing infrastructure as the $275 billion proposed by his rival Hillary Clinton. “We have many, many bridges that are in danger of falling.”

Six months into his presidency, Trump and Vice President Mike Pence coined the term “Infrastructure Week,” a period dedicated to making America’s roads, bridges, railroads, airports and great again. By the time the June 5, 2017, kick-off to Infrastructure Week rolled around, Trump had, without committing a plan to paper, doubled his own infrastructure budget to $1 trillion. The plan, such as it was, consisted largely of trial balloons for privatizing much of the work.

“Trump’s ‘infrastructure week’ appears to be little more than a Trojan horse for undermining workers’ wages and handing massive tax breaks to billionaires and corporations,” then-House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a statement.

But the great debate over public versus private infrastructure was not to be, because smack in the middle of Infrastructure Week, vol. 1, fired FBI Director James Comey testified about his ouster before the U.S. Senate committee on intelligence.

Nine subsequent iterations of Infrastructure Week have now come and gone, each derailed by the purported plan’s lack of specificity and the continued distraction of the investigations into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia in the 2016 election.

Yet, as we saw this week, Infrastructure Week continues to play a vital symbolic role in Washington. But its ultimate meaning has less to do with fulfilling the hopeful promise of a slogan on a red hat (and solving a problem Trump and Clinton were right to identify) than with affording the president another opportunity to distract the nation from his own mounting troubles.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta sided with Democrats in the House, ruling that Trump’s accounting firm must comply with a subpoena and hand over the president’s financial records.

“It is simply not fathomable that a Constitution that grants Congress the power to remove a President for reasons including criminal behavior would deny Congress the power to investigate him for unlawful conduct — past or present — even without formally opening an impeachment inquiry,” Mehta wrote.

Two days later, Trump faced another court defeat when a federal judge in New York ruled that subpoenas issued by House Democrats to Deutsche Bank and Capital One Financial Corp. for Trump financial records had a “legitimate legislative purpose.”

With Trump’s lawyers doing their best to keep the president’s financial doings under wraps, and with the White House struggling to keep former White House counsel Don McGahn and special counsel Robert Mueller from testifying before Congress, Nancy Pelosi happily lit the fuse that would blow up Infrastructure Week anew.

After meeting with fellow House members on the question of whether to begin impeachment proceedings against Trump, Pelosi said Democrats “believe that the president of the United States is engaged in a cover-up.”