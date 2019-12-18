Trump's latest refugee crackdown hits home in Michigan, as a young man faces another Christmas without his family

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This Christmas was supposed to be the first one in eight years that Abdoul Havugimana would celebrate with his family.

Havugimana, 24, who was orphaned along with his brothers in the seemingly endless civil war that has afflicted the Democratic Republic of the Congo since the late 1990s, was expecting to welcome his aunt, uncle and cousins to this city in western Michigan, where a local charity had arranged to resettle them from a refugee camp in Rwanda — the same camp where Havugimana lived until he was brought to the United States as a 16-year-old in 2011. But caught up in a bureaucratic snafu and in the contentious politics of the Trump administration’s refugee policy, his close relatives are spending another Christmas more than 7,500 miles away as they await a ticket to the U.S. that might never materialize.

Their story is a microcosm of how global politics, and U.S. policies in particular, affect one family among the estimated 70.8 million people worldwide who’ve been forcibly displaced by war, conflict and persecution.

In 2004, after both their parents were killed, Havugimana and his two brothers set out on foot from their village in search of safety in neighboring Rwanda. Not long after, his grandmother followed, as did his aunt and uncle and their two children in 2005. They all lived together in a refugee camp in Rwanda until 2011, when Bethany Christian Services, a Michigan-based nonprofit, resettled Havugimana and his 12-year-old brother, Amani, with a foster family in Grand Rapids. Eventually, their grandmother was also able to join them in Michigan, while their oldest brother, who’d turned 18 and was no longer eligible for the U.S. Unaccompanied Refugee Minor Program, was resettled in Canada a few years later. Havugimana’s aunt, uncle and cousins, however, remained behind in the refugee camp.

In late July 2019, after an intense vetting process involving several layers of background checks, biometrics screenings and a battery of tests and vaccinations for a variety of illnesses, they were finally approved for resettlement in the United States. Within a few months, they would join Havugimana and other members of the family in their adopted home of Grand Rapids. Bethany Christian Services put down a deposit on a rental home for the family of four, and Havugimana began to fill it with new furniture. Their flight was scheduled to depart Kigali, the Rwandan capital, on Sept. 26.

Abdoul Havugimana. (Photo: Laura Ramirez/Yahoo News) More

After 14 years of life in a refugee camp, the hardest part, it seemed, was over. But this family’s road to reunification would soon be hit with new hurdles. First, Havugimana’s relatives were among hundreds of refugees whose scheduled arrivals in the U.S. were derailed by unprecedented flight cancellations this fall caused by President Trump’s delay in signing an official determination on annual refugee admissions before the start of the 2020 fiscal year, on Oct. 1. As a result, October was the first full month without a single refugee arrival to the U.S. in nearly two decades. The proclamation was finally issued in November, setting a limit of 18,000, the lowest cap since the Refugee Admissions Program began in 1980. No official reason was given for the delay.

Some previously postponed refugees began arriving in the U.S. last month under the new ceiling. But for many others, including Havugimana’s family, their health certifications expired while they were waiting to travel, making them no longer eligible to enter the U.S. They’d finally reached the front of the line only to have to start at least part of the vetting process over again. It would take several months just to get back on the list for an updated health screening, and next time their chances of actually getting on a plane to the U.S. would be even smaller.