Trump's lawyer Joe Tacopina talks about indictment
Former President Donald Trump's attorney Joe Tacopina joins "CBS Mornings" to talk about his client's impending arraignment, which is expected on Tuesday.
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia and Toyota said on Friday that the Japanese carmaker's factory in St Petersburg had been handed over to state entity NAMI, with Moscow snapping up more assets from global automakers leaving Russia over the conflict in Ukraine. "Toyota's production site in St Petersburg has... been transferred to the state," Russia's Ministry of Industry and Trade said in a statement. The company said in September it had decided to stop vehicle production in Russia due to the interruption in supplies of key materials and parts.
Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Mao Ning claimed the country is a proponent of nuclear disarmament despite its rapidly expanding nuclear program.
A senior Russian diplomat says Moscow has suspended sharing information about its nuclear forces with the U.S., including notices about missile tests.
I'm pretty sure I'll own an EV sometime in the near future, but it won't be a massive Hummer or a useless three-wheeler.
"If stocks do not make a new low post this crisis, the bears could capitulate," Fundstrat's Tom Lee said.
The Republican supermajority in Kentucky's legislature has overridden Andy Beshear's veto of a bill that bans gender transition procedures for children.
Frank Cerabino's column imagining how Trump will capitalize on his New York indictment to Mar-a-Lago Club members
Carlos Barria/ReutersMinutes after it was reported that a Manhattan grand jury had voted to criminally indict him, former President Donald Trump issued a wrathful response, denouncing it in a lengthy statement as “political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history.”He also issued another furious rant on his social media platform Truth Social, complete with an unfortunate, all-caps misspelling saying he had been “INDICATED.”“From the time I came down the golden escala
The son of former President Donald Trump described New York City as "falling apart" before complaining about CVS shelving on Fox News.
Trump has declined to apologize for taking out full-page ads in 1989 calling for the execution of the now-vindicated men who were teens at the time.
Secret Service needed more time to prepare, according to the ex-president’s legal team.
"Tells you all you need to know," Democratic Rep. Brendan Boyle responded on Twitter.
Monthly rotation of presidency of 15-member council has been unaffected by Ukraine war
DeSantis twice tried to enact retribution against Walt Disney World after it said it would fight a measure that limited instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation in classrooms.
“We are at a perilous crossroads," J. Michael Luttig told conservative commentator Charlie Sykes.
Sputnik/Sergei Karpukhin/Pool via Reuters The ruling party of Armenia has warned that if Russian President Vladimir Putin comes to Armenia, the country will have no choice but to arrest him.The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant for Putin’s arrest earlier this month over alleged war crimes in Ukraine, particularly his alleged involvement in the unlawful deportation of children from Ukraine. But the ICC doesn’t have the power to enforce its warrants, and since Russia doesn’t reco
There’s been plenty of news swirling around Donald Trump with his possible indictment looming and his third run for president. As for Melania Trump, she prefers to stay out of the limelight and enjoy her life at Mar-a-Lago after a tumultuous four years in Washington, D.C. Melania didn’t really enjoy her time as a political […]
The DeSantis-appointed board can't use the Disney name until 21 years after the death of the last surviving descendant of King Charles III.
Russia has suffered huge losses trying to take the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, and in recent weeks progress has largely ground to a halt.
Kadyrovites, or fighters under the command of Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov, are already criticizing the Kremlin for its aggression against Ukraine and are preparing for Russia’s defeat in the war.